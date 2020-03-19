CII proposes action points for strengthening the healthcare, pharma sectors amid COVID-19 crisis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): The Confederation of India Industry (CII) said on Thursday that hospitals in larger cities and district hospitals in smaller cities and towns should be designated as COVID hospital for testing and isolation of patients.

The private sector can support the government in medical facilities, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, it said.



CII further suggested the adoption of widescale E-ICU/teleconsultation to tackle the spread of COVID-19, especially in its phase three and four.

On pharmaceuticals, CII said the current situation makes a compelling case for the government to declare active pharma ingredients (APIs) as a strategic sector as most inputs are imported.

Firms for which capacity utilisation is 40 per cent may be permitted to produce APIs which are being imported. Approvals for new investments should be fast-tracked.

CII proposed that blanket environment permission be provided to manufacture any API on submission of self-certification to comply with pollution load requirements.



The outbreak could lead to a significant shortage of supply in the medical technology sector as well, especially for critical medicines and medical devices like thermometers, nebulisers and glucometers.

The medical devices market too is heavily import-dependent at about 70 to 80 per cent with imaging equipment (CT and MRI scanners), cardiac stents, orthopedic implants, glucometers and critical care equipment cornering a large share.

Many raw materials and components are imported from China.



While the real impact on industry is likely to be visible only after April, domestic manufacturer's capacities will need to be bolstered which will likely become reliable sources amid global shortages, said CII. (ANI)

