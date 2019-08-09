Kotak seated with Sitharaman at the CII National Council Meeting in New Delhi on Friday
Kotak seated with Sitharaman at the CII National Council Meeting in New Delhi on Friday

CII to support initiatives for investment in Jammu and Kashmir: Uday Kotak

By Joymala Bagchi (ANI) | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will support government and private initiatives to promote investments in Jammu and Kashmir, its President-Designate Uday Kotak said on Friday.
"There is a view that we would like to see investments come across various sectors in Jammu and Kashmir," he said at the CII National Council Meeting here which was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank said the CII has already conveyed its view to the government.
Parliament has revoked Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir and passed the J&K Reorganisation Bill, bifurcating the state into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
In his address to the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about creating employment in the region through public-private partnerships. He said Jammu and Kashmir stands on the cusp of a fresh start, one that is marked by peace, democracy, and development.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:20 IST

Hindalco reports 28 pc dip in profit at Rs 1,063 crore amid...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship company of Aditya Birla Group, said on Friday its consolidated profit after tax dropped by 28 per cent to Rs 1,063 crore in the April to June quarter compared to Rs 1,475 crore in the corresponding period of previous f

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:19 IST

MIT Pune's Vishwashanti Gurukul offers International Education...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul is ranked 1 school by the Times Education School Survey in the category of International school in Pune.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:19 IST

Artistic environs add relish to the victuals at the restro-bar...

New Delhi [India] August 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mixing a drink and giving it a different flavour each time is an art, and when tasteful beverages are served amidst artistic surroundings and artists, it adds to the taste of the food and drink.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:58 IST

iD Fresh launches quirky campaign 'Vadasura' to celebrate...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Food lovers and connoisseurs of Vadas across India have a new reason to celebrate as iD Fresh Food announced the first World Vada Day on August 8th, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:26 IST

Reliance Capital says no violations as alleged by auditor PwC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The board of directors at Reliance Capital has concluded that there have been no violations as alleged by Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (PwC) under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act 2013.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:24 IST

A happy and nourishing workplace - Vuram Technology Solutions

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Vuram Technology Solutions, an expert in providing Business Process Management (BPM) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services and a global trusted partner of Appian, was once again recognized as "India's Top 50 Great Mid-Size Workpl

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:12 IST

The Streamcast Group enters into definitive Restructuring...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 09 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): The Streamcast Group entered into a definitive Restructuring Services Agreement (RSA) with Rolta India Limited.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:58 IST

Investing in the mutual fund was never so easy for first-time investors

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): For the longest time, investment was thought of being only for those who had a substantial bank balance or for those who had access to pricy wealth managers, who used to take care of their investment portfolio.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:58 IST

Recapitalisation of public sector banks disappearing into...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): While the government has infused huge capital in public sector banks (PSBs), the funds have largely been used to mitigate losses and failed to contribute meaningfully to credit growth, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:34 IST

DHFL says it may default again on payment obligations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) has said that its payment obligations falling due in the immediate future may not be met as per their existing schedule.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:23 IST

Max Ventures reports Rs 25 crore net profit in Q1

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Ventures and Industries Limited (MaxVIL), a part of the USD 3.2 billion Max Group, operates across two core businesses of Real Estate in NCR and Speciality Packaging Films. MaxVIL has announced its results for the quarter ended 30th June 2

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:47 IST

Pigeon India initiates #StandByNursingMoms campaign for World...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): The campaign #StandByNursingMoms aims to educate people about the challenges breastfeeding mothers goes through and encourages others to work towards creating a supportive and comfortable environment for them.

Read More
iocl