CIIE.CO launches Innocity Startup School with Caspian Debt

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): The startup ecosystem in India has definitely strengthened over the past decade with the rise in the number of incubators, angel community, and VC funds. But the question that arises is, have we created a holistic ecosystem that caters to all with complete support in every region?

Entrepreneurship might not run solely on theories or scientific methods, which makes a formal learning structure difficult to execute, but CIIE.CO, with its experience of more than 12 years in the incubation space, supporting entrepreneurs has understood that imparting best practices, sharing extraordinary experiences, and developing a holistic approach to deliver such workshops is the key to developing fundamentally strong startups.

The course has been developed based on the deep learning which CIIE.CO holds in the segment and comes as a pioneering effort from an incubator to formalise such an initiative. The pandemic has taught the industry that virtual interaction can be equally impactful and even friendlier as it becomes easier to have leading resources join the initiative without any logistical challenges.

The 10 week, 30 plus hours of the live online workshop curriculum of Innocity by CIIE.CO takes the entrepreneurs through a journey beginning at the startup ideation, to growth, bringing different viewpoints from successful startup entrepreneurs, and industry experts who take workshops covering different stages of startup evolution.

At Innocity by CIIE.CO, entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to be in a community of like-minded people, and solve real-life challenges through hypothetical cases. The shortlisted startups will also get an opportunity to become a part of the CIIE.CO startup incubation and accelerator programs.

"We are excited about the launch of Innocity Startup School. It gives us a great opportunity to partner with CIIE.CO which has been on the forefront of entrepreneurship development. At Caspian Debt we have had an opportunity to work with over 140 professionally managed companies and founding teams consisting of first generation entrepreneurs," said Avishek Gupta, Investment Director, Caspian Debt.

"We have seen their trials and triumphs. Having a structured program such as this to cover different aspects of running a company and setting them up for scale and success will be a great support to entrepreneurs. CIIE.CO and Caspian Debt look forward to bringing this distilled wisdom for budding entrepreneurs especially from Tier 2 and 3 cities and women founders," Avishek Gupta added.

The inaugural program would induct 50 selected entrepreneurs from different regions of India and start by Jan 2021 with sessions happening every Friday and Saturday. With the support from Caspian Debt the program would be offered to entrepreneurs from tier-2 and tier-3 cities and women entrepreneurs at a scholarship of up to 90 per cent.

The applications are now open, to apply please click here https://innocity.in/startupschool/index.html

CIIE.CO at IIM Ahmedabad helps entrepreneurs turn their ideas into viable businesses. In partnership with their mentors, corporates, development agencies, the IIMA community and investors, CIIE.CO cultivates a rare breed of entrepreneurs by incubating, accelerating, mentoring, and funding innovative startups.

Over the years, CIIE.CO has played a multi-dimensional role in the entrepreneurial landscape of India. Its deep understanding of the evolving gaps, needs, and opportunities in the markets and the entrepreneurial ecosystem has enabled it to design initiatives that have attracted and supported the best entrepreneurs in various sectors. Among the various initiatives taken by CIIE.CO, the Bharat Inclusion Initiative supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, J. P. Morgan Chase, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, and the Omidyar Network, has helped over 30 startups raising USD 34.2 million that have gone on to serve early-stage entrepreneurial systems.

