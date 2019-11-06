CILT India Expo 2019
CILT India Expo 2019 promotes the 'Strengths of the Indian Logistics Sector'

Nov 06, 2019

New Delhi [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): India has witnessed significant economic development over the last few years that have impacted many associated segments, including the logistics sector.
This industry consists of freight and transportation comprising aviation, road, rail, ports and inland waterways, as well as inventory and warehousing. According to the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index 2018, India moved from 54th position in 2014 to 44 in 2018 in terms of overall logistics performance. The country's logistics sector is currently valued at $160 billion and estimated to grow to $215 billion by 2022. It forms the backbone of the Indian economy, providing an efficient and effective flow of goods and services across the country, and employment to up to 40 million work force.
As the economy continues its growth trajectory, there has been a rise in the volume of freight traffic, generating new opportunities in all areas of logistics, including transportation, warehousing, freight forwarding, express cargo delivery, container services, shipping services, etc. Already, there is marked improvement in logistics infrastructure, integrated logistics, and the birth of logistics start-ups, especially tech-savvy start-ups.
Meanwhile, the government has set the ball rolling to transform the regulatory environment for a smooth transition to the proposed National Logistics Policy, to be implemented by the newly-formed Logistics Division under the Department of Commerce. There are also plans to fully digitise the Customs department and incorporate RFID technology to improve export logistics, while the sector has been granted 'Infrastructure' status. Projects such as Bharatmala, Sagar Mala, DFCCIL and DMIC are touted as the biggest enablers of change in the logistics sector.
Conference at the CILT India Expo 2019
Up to 16 conference sessions and workshops will be organised during the upcoming CILT India Expo 2019. The conference will host 80 speakers and 500+ delegates representing the Union and State ministries, PSUs, diplomats, city leaders, allied businesses, private players, professionals, academia, etc. The sessions will give an insight into the latest trends in the logistics and warehousing industry, and discuss solutions to the current challenges. Participants get to share experiences, receive expert advice from the industry and discover new business opportunities.
Some of the topics that being explored:
* The Integrated National Logistics Policy: Action Plan
* Development of logistics infrastructure
* Regional connect: Breaking regional borders and engaging in cross-border opportunities.
* Role of women in global logistics
* Tech talk: Creating platforms for integrated logistics solutions
* Creation of multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPS)
Few prominent speakers at the event will be: Ashwani Lohani, Chairman and MD, Air India; ASR Prasad, VP and Head - Center of Excellence, Future Supply Chain Solutions, India; Atul Holkar, Sr VP and Head - Supply Chain Management, Varun Beverages Ltd, PepsiCo India; Capt T S Ramanujam, CEO, Logistics Sector Skill Council; Kalyan Swaminathan, Director - Service Business, Balmer Lawrie and Co Ltd; Shashi Bhushan Shukla, Member - Traffic, Inland Waterways Authority of India, etc.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.

iocl