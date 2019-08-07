CIO Dimension empowering smarter conversation between 'Innovative CIO and Tech Start-up'

New Delhi [India] August 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): India stands to become one of the largest growth engines in the world and its economy is expected to become a USD 5 trillion by 2024-25. To reach this goal, organizations would need to embrace innovation-driven by advance-tech such as IoT, artificial intelligence, robotics, blockchain, drones etc.

The current advance tech ecosystem has two main entities, the start-ups who have come up with products/solutions in these domain and corporates/organizations, which have potential use cases for implementation of such advanced tech products solutions.

In case of start-ups, there are around ten thousand start-ups that have come up in the last five years as part of the Start-up India initiative but about one thousand are in advance tech like blockchain, IoT, ML/AI etc. These are not run of the mills and don't have industry-wide solutions. They have a specific need solution and are pretty good in their domains.

But, the challenge is out of these one thousand Advance Tech companies around 900 would fail in the next three years as they won't be able to generate revenues.

This is where the CIO Dimension will help them to generate revenues.

"While initiatives by Niti Aayog such as the Atal Innovation Mission has worked towards establishment and promotion of an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship, we at CIO Dimension would help these ventures to grow into high impact businesses", said Harinder Rana, Founder and Managing Director.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

