The stock closed 3 pc higher on Wednesday at Rs 482
The stock closed 3 pc higher on Wednesday at Rs 482

Cipla clocks revenue growth of 10 pc in Q2, EBITDA up by 21 pc

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:52 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Pharmaceutical major Cipla on Wednesday reported 25 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 471 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.
It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 377 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. However, the profit was down by 1 per cent as compared to Rs 478 crore in the April to June quarter.
Revenue from operations rose by 10 per cent to Rs 4,396 crore in Q2 FY20 as against Rs 4,012 crore in Q2 FY19. Consolidated revenue from India business grew by 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,810 crore while international business delivered a growth of 8 per cent at Rs 2,454 crore.
"Both prescription and trade generic businesses in India grew strongly to deliver 29 per cent sequential growth in the quarter. The prescription business grew 13 per cent year on year and the trade business grew by 61 per cent sequentially," said Cipla.
On the international front, South Africa private business delivered growth of 13 per cent on a year on year basis in local currency, while the US business posted 135 million dollars to grow at 25 per cent on a yearly basis.
The company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 909 crore for Q1 FY20, 21 per cent higher than Rs 753 crore reported in Q2 FY19. The EBITDA margin increased to 20.7 per cent from 18.8 per cent.
Managing Director and Global CEO Umang Vohra said the India business recorded robust performance in trade generics and across all key therapies in branded business. In South Africa, the private market business outpaced the market significantly.
"Our growth accelerators remain on track. I continue to be energised to deliver on our promise of Caring for Life," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:57 IST

Venu Srinivasan Conferred with Deming 'Distinguished Service...

Tokyo [Japan] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram Clayton, was conferred with the prestigious Deming 'Distinguished Service Award for Dissemination and Promotion Overseas', at a ceremony held in Tokyo, today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:55 IST

Craig David, Il Divo and Jamiroquai will play at winter at Tantora

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): Critically acclaimed and multi-award winning singer songwriter, Craig David will perform at the upcoming season of Winter at Tantora, supporting legendary singer Lionel Richie on February 28th.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:53 IST

Bahrain readies for USD320 billion Middle East AI Boom with WEF...

Manama [Bahrain] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): The World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network has hosted a workshop in Manama to discuss the future of public Artificial Intelligence (AI) procurement, in partnership with the Bahrain Economic Development board and Bahrain's Infor

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:53 IST

Amara Raja Group bags the coveted 'Organisations with Great...

New Delhi [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): Amara Raja Group featured in the list of 'Organisations with Great Managers' at a gala event held in Mumbai, titled 'Great Manager Awards Program 2019', a joint initiative by People Business and Economic Times.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:36 IST

Max Financial Services H1FY20 consolidated revenue grows 10 per...

New Delhi [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): Max Financial Services Limited (MFS) today announced its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:36 IST

CILT India Expo 2019 promotes the 'Strengths of the Indian...

New Delhi [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): India has witnessed significant economic development over the last few years that have impacted many associated segments, including the logistics sector.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:36 IST

Alkali industry welcomes India's decision against joining RCEP

New Delhi [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): Alkali Industry represented by Alkali Manufacturers Association of India (AMAI) has welcomed Indian Government's decision not to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement as that would have undermined Indian industry's interests sever

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 17:16 IST

BSE reports 14 pc q-o-q hike in Q2 net profit at Rs 39 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): BSE Limited (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange) on Wednesday posted 14 per cent jump in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September at Rs 39.22 crore from Rs 34.36 crore in the previous quarter.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:45 IST

IODA's First Indian and Asian General Vice President Elected

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06(ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Vinaya Shetty, from Mumbai India, is the first Indian to be elected to the position of General Vice President (GVP), International Organisation Development Association (IODA) since its inception in 1986.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:41 IST

Huawei wins award for best camera phone and best value Smartphone 2019

London [UK] Nov 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) received two prestigious awards at the annual TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards (MCCA) 2019, held at London's Cafe de Paris.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:41 IST

TVS Motor Chairman Srinivasan conferred with Deming award

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 6 (ANI): Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram Clayton, was conferred with the prestigious Deming Distinguished Service Award For Dissemination and Promotion Overseas at a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:11 IST

Sensex gains 222 points, Cipla and ICICI Bank top gainers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices erased early losses and made a dramatic recovery in the afternoon trade on Wednesday due to heavy buying in metal, banking and realty stocks.

Read More
iocl