Cipla sets up Rs 25 crore COVID-19 dedicated fund

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Pharmaceutical major Cipla on Tuesday announced a Rs 25 crore fund to support the government's efforts to effectively combat COVID-19 pandemic, including a voluntary donation of Rs 3 crore from its employees.

The company said it will focus on initiatives that have the maximum impact and reach. It is currently supporting public health institutions, frontline healthcare workers, vulnerable patients and communities struggling in the aftermath.

Of the Rs 25 crore set aside for COVID response, Cipla announced a donation of Rs 9 crore to the PM CARES Fund. In addition, Cipla has announced a donation of Rs 8 crore to different state authorities.

These contributions will help to further several immediate and long-term relief efforts that the country needs to combat the size and scale of the crisis it is confronted with.

Besides, Cipla Foundation, the social responsibility arm of Cipla, has committed Rs 4 crore towards COVID response programmes, many of which are already underway.

The company has also allocated Rs 4 crore towards the supply of essentials including medicines, personal protective equipment, sanitisers, masks, gloves and food. (ANI)