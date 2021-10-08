[CISCE Sem 1 Boards] Chapter-wise topic-wise mock test, additional specimen papers released! Exam tips announced!

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI/Mediawire): With the Semester 1 term exams approaching, every student is getting anxious. Earlier, the updates were released for the CBSE board exams. But recently, for the ICSE, ISCE board exams also there are specimen sample papers released.

Students need to answer a good number of MCQ questions in the time frame of just 60 minutes, and that has got on the nerves of the students. No one can say anything sure-shot about the exam, but with your practice and focus, you can surely excel in the board exams.

To boost up your practice for the upcoming exams, you can take the assistance of Oswaal ICSE ISC MCQs Combined Sample Question Papers for Semester 1 Board exams 2021-22 for ample additional preparation.

This book is dedicatedly designed for the November-December Semester 1 exams comprising sample papers of all the subjects under a single roof. With this book, you will get Ample solved and unsolved specimen sample paper papers to practice.

Moreover, you will even get the OMR sheets with the sample papers to get the real taste of the examination. Even if you are stuck somewhere, then also you can see the MCQ questions with proper explanations, on-tip notes, mind maps, and mnemonics to give an extended dimension to your preparation.

If you are the one who is struggling hard to find ways to excel in the board exams, then below are some useful tips that you can use to attempt your MCQ-based board exam.

1. Real-time exam practice tips

While attempting the MCQ-based exam, make sure that you thoroughly read the question paper with proper instructions. By thoroughly reading the question paper, you should categorize questions into three categories i.e. easy, tricky, and hard. When you have attempted the easy ones, then spend considerable time on the tricky ones and think logically about how you can reach the answer.

There are many instances that you will find two options closely related, but if you logically approach them, then you will get closer to the answer. In the end, give time to the tough questions and logically approach them. Try to relate between the options and then approach logically. This will help you even crack the tough questions.

2. MCQ Specimen Sample Paper Release (Why It's Score Booster& A Big Update?)

The Additional ICSE ISC MCQs Specimen Sample Paper Class 10 & 12 For Semester 1 Board Exams 2021-22 are comiled with the assistance of the highly qualified teachers and the ICSE ISC Experts at Oswaal Books, comprising of all the subjects combined for class 10th as well as class 12th students.

* With this, you will get exposure to solve an Ample pool of MCQs that will ultimately assist on the day of the exam.

* It will assist you to understand your weak points, and you can work upon them within the remaining time frame. This will help you practice that topic where you are lacking or weak at.

* Comprises all the latest typologies of the MCQs.

* OMR sheets will be provided after every specimen sample paper

* It also includes the mind maps and chapter-wise important pointers so that any MCQ can be attempted easily.

* It includes the Academically Important Questions for the ICSE ISC Semester 1 board exams 2021-22.

* You can even scan the QR code for video-based hybrid learning.

* Includes Cognitive Learning Tools (Mnemonics For Quick Learning, Mind maps For Correlated Studies), Blended Learning Via Concept Videos



* Includes MCQs Questions From Boards Official Question Banks

* Most Likely MCQs Reframed From Top Weightage Question of CISCE Boards Previous Years Solved Papers



Here's the recommended link for ICSE MCQs Specimen Sample Paper Class 10 For Semester 1 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/2YpXNpl

ISC MCQs Specimen Sample Paper Class 12 For Semester 1 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3mscLUq

3. Learn how to eliminate options

MCQs test your recall value, understanding, and your knowledge to apply the logic that you have learned. So, while attempting the MCQ-based paper, try to eliminate the options at the first instance. There are very few chances that you will encounter straightforward questions in the paper. So, to deal with the new questions that might be interconnected to some other concept, try to eliminate the options. You can do so by checking which are more close to the answer and try to apply the logic to get a perfect answer for the question.

4. Manage time well

Managing the time well is one of the pre-requisite for MCQ-based papers. You need to attempt all the questions in 60 minutes, so you should practice to maintain speed and accuracy. Make sure that you should not exceed the time of 1-2 minutes for attempting each question. Doing so will make you panic at the end moment as there will be a lot of questions left if you stay stuck at a particular question. Here's the time management chart



We need to classify the MCQs into Easy, Tricky and Difficult Ones, while reading in ICSE ISC Semester 1 Board Exams. Then we may attempt the exam in ascending order of difficulty level. Beware to solve with patience, while attempting tricky MCQs as they may very closely related Answer Options. Therein, we need to deploy our logic and pick the correct answer.

5. Don't Skip

With the MCQ exams, the syllabus is already reduced, so you can't take the risk of leaving some chapter or topic for the exam. You never know what sort of question you will face in the exam, and maybe that will be from the topic or chapter that you have left. So, you should study calmly and should not leave anything for your board exam.

Unless you don't want to brood after your boards for the questions that you knew but couldn't attempt due to lack of time, you must learn to manage your time. Improve your speed (if you are slow) and solve questions under time limits. Analyse how much time you need for each type of question.

6. Solve Mock Papers, Practice Chapter-wise Topic-wise

When you practice the sample papers, you will check your preparation in a time-bounded fashion. This will ultimately help you to score well in your exam. Practice as many sample papers as you can. When you are done with the complete preparation, then practicing the sample papers will be an eye-opener to where you are lacking and how you can improve upon it.

Chapter-wise Topic-wise Oswaal ICSE MCQs Question Banks For Class 10 & 12 Semester 1 Board Exams 2021-22 is one of the exam-ready study resources you may opt. It includes the largest MCQs question pool with all typologies of MCQs in chapter-wise topic-wise format. It also includes cognitive & blended learning tools for quick learning and improves memorization

Final Thoughts

If you want to score well in your semester one board examinations, then you need to prepare well and pour your utmost hard work and dedication into it. The above tips will even give you an edge over the other for your preparation. You can follow these tips to score well if you are appearing for the semester 1 board examination.

Besides that, if you get ICSE ISC Combined Sample Question Papers for Semester 1 Board exams 2021, then it will be just like a cherry on the top of the cake for your preparation. So, hurry up and get the book to make your preparation journey even more phenomenal.

