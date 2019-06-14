Cisco, Accenture partner with DGT to skill youth for digital economy

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Directorate General of Training (DGT) on Friday joined hands with IT networking major Cisco and global consulting firm Accenture to skill youngsters for digital economy.

Along with the implementation partner Quest Alliance, the comprehensive future-ready employability skilling programme will equip students enrolled in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across India over the next two years.

Nearly 15 lakh students across all ITIs can access the digital learning module from Bharat Skills portal.

"It is imperative that we as a nation adapt ourselves to the new-age technology and skills which are market-relevant today," said Secretary at the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship K P Krishnan.

"Our ITI ecosystem has been one of the most outcome-based networks for skill development and this partnership today is a step further in enabling and empowering our industrial institutes with the latest in digital skilling," he said in a statement.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Krishnan, DGT's Director General Rajesh Aggarwal, Harish Krishnan, Managing Director for Public Affairs and Strategic Engagements at Cisco India and SAARC, Kshitija Krishnaswamy, Director for Corporate Citizenship at Accenture in India, and Aakash Sethi, CEO of Quest Alliance.

The programme includes tailor-made curriculum with modules for digital literacy, career readiness, employability skills and advanced technology skills like data analytics, besides a blended learning model enabled by a combination of online self-learning via Bharat Skills portal and in-classroom modules.

Over the past year, DGT has collaborated with IBM, Adobe India, Microsoft and SAP to digitally revolutionise the vocational training system.

(ANI)

