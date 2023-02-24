CJ Darcl Logistics selects Netradyne to improve fleet safety performance

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Netradyne, a SaaS leader in artificial intelligence (A.I.) and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety, today announces that CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd., one of the largest logistics providers in India, has selected Netradyne to provide advanced fleet safety solutions. The engagement provides fleet of 1000 vehicles of CJ Darcl with AI-enabled embedded safety technology, helping the company improve fleet operation performance, driver behavior, and reduce thefts.

By deploying Netradyne's Driver*i, CJ Darcl Logistics enhances their fleet management and further builds upon cost-effective services and sets new safety standards. The Driver*i system helps the company achieve its goals of improving driving behavior through automated driver coaching. It also supports in expediting driver exonerations as well as in handling insurance claims.

Durgadutt Nedungadi, Senior Vice President - International Business, Netradyne, said, "We are thrilled to partner with CJ Darcl Logistics, and we will deliver our industry-leading AI-based safety technology solutions to its fleets. The partnership paves the way for us to showcase our technology's flexibility to cater to our customers' diverse needs."



A joint venture between DARCL Logistics and CJ Group from South Korea, the company serves more than 2000 varied customers through its 174 offices across India. The company stays ahead of the curve when it appears to adoption of technological advancements and safety. The company remains at the forefront of adopting technological advancements and prioritizing safety. To enhance road safety, the company is integrating technology and safety measures by installing AI devices on its trucks. These devices control visibility and speed, which in turn improves the overall safety and security of the road.

"Our vision is to train and to make the drivers follow the best road practices to avoid accidents. CJ Darcl aims to accomplish zero accidents and to understand and address the areas of concern while driving. Partnering with Netradyne's Driver*i with smart safety dash cams will help to control the driver's distracted sight. We have also conducted certain trials. Hence, it is helping in maintaining the Driver's scorecard with other promising results," said Nikhil Agarwal, President - CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

