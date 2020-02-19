'Clean Food Movement' initiative launched by Phalada Pure & Sure

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Feb 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Phalada Pure & Sure, a Bengaluru-based organic food brand, launches a 'Clean Food Movement' in the city to raise awareness about clean food and the way food is consumed.

The 'Clean Food Movement' has stemmed from a belief that everyone deserves clean food free from chemicals, pollutants, and harmful additives. The movement aims to bring together on www.cleanfoodmovement.in, like minded-individuals, communities, restaurants, not-for-profit bodies, doctors, nutritionists, dieticians, fitness enthusiasts, parents, followers of zero-waste lifestyle, and organisations that care about clean food and the environment.

The movement will also reach out to children and their parents to initiate dialogue over clean eating habits as it is important to be aware of the food consumed on a daily basis.

The world around us is seen gravitating towards eating organic and clean food. A healthy way of eating is preferred to food produced using pesticides, artificial ingredients.

Phalada Pure & Sure, which is dedicated to sustainable farming and supports farmers to produce organic food through its parent company Phalada Agro, aims to drive a community towards consuming clean food.

Along with raising awareness, the movement will also lead discourses on clean eating habits and outcomes.

"It is perhaps for the first time that a brand spearheading discussions about clean food and raising awareness about the same. We aim to connect to schools, parents, experts in health and nutrition and organisations to take it forward. People must pay attention to the food consumed and make sure it is ethical, organic, and clean. This is our vision", said Surya Shastry, Managing Director of Phalada Pure & Sure.

