Rohit Malik - Founder & CEO, Clicbrics
Rohit Malik - Founder & CEO, Clicbrics

Clicbrics raises around USD 3mn in Pre-series A Funding from Marquee Global Technology Investors

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:40 IST

New Delhi [India] August 14(ANI/NewsVoir): Clicbrics, India's leading technology platform empowering the real estate sector, announced today that it has successfully raised funding of around $3 mn from a stellar consortium of international and domestic investors led by former Tiger Management Lieutenant Manny Singh of Kavi Fund; New York, Peter Mann, Fund Manager at Gluskin Sheff, Canada along with a Senior Managing Director of one of the largest Canadian pension funds and several high profile private investors from USA and Canada.
The funds will be used to fuel Clicbrics' expansion and growth in the Indian market. Clicbrics, currently headquartered in Delhi, will continue to focus on Tier one and Tier two cities targeting the real estate markets in a bid to organize the sector.
The new investment round will enable Clicbrics to further capitalize on its position as a leader in the real estate technology industry in India. Clicbrics is a fast-growing company providing digital solutions for the real estate segment, focused on providing a transparent and satisfying experience for consumers. A digital market place for real estate, Clicbrics brings sellers and customers on a common platform and empowers decision making by enabling them to interact and maintain a complete transparent journey.
"In the last few years, technology has completely changed the way India moves from point A to B, makes payments, shops groceries and even orders food. Digitalization has managed to organize these sectors to a large extent. Real estate, on the other hand is still in its nascent stage, despite having web presence for some time. Clicbrics is an online real estate marketplace aimed to change the experience of consumers and developers alike. Real estate has tremendous opportunities in India, especially after RERA, and our unique technology platform creates a win-win situation for both buyers and sellers", said Rohit Malik, Founder and CEO, Clicbrics,
"The SaaSification of businesses is one of the most transformative secular trends in technology today, playing out globally across many different verticals. Clicbrics is the first and only company in India that is SaaSifying the real estate vertical, which is a very large and fragmented market with tremendous white space ahead. The Clicbrics team has both the real estate experience and the technical vision to win against incumbent players. By bringing brokers, customers, lenders and developers together on one secure platform, Clicbrics is effectively developing a new software ecosystem for how real estate transactions are processed in India", said Manny Singh, Founder of Kavi Asset Management and former Lieutenant at Tiger Management.
Technology is a key area of focus for Clicbrics which will enable further growth for the company. Powered by AI, the platform is capable of targeting home buyers according to their search parameters, be it size, location or budgets. The platform takes a data driven approach to select genuine homebuyers and builders. Clicbrics also enhances user experience by providing complete knowledge of the property before sales.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:39 IST

JSPL records Q1 loss at Rs 87 crore, revenue grows marginally

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Naveen Jindal-promoted Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Wednesday said its loss during the quarter ended June totalled at Rs 87.4 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 110 crore in the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:16 IST

SIAM welcomes PM Modi's assurance on co-existence of ICE vehicles and EVs

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Automobile manufacturers on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent assurance that both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle technologies can co-exist.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:39 IST

NIIT announces 28th Bhavishya Jyoti Scholarship for Graduates...

New Delhi [India] August 14(ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, announced its annual flagship Bhavishya Jyoti Scholarship (BJS) for Future Ready Talent programmes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:37 IST

Peter England joins forces with Mission Mangal to style Akshay Kumar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 14(ANI/NewsVoir): Peter England, the leading menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd has styled the lead actor Akshay Kumar who plays Rakesh Dhawan in the first space film of Indian cinema Mission Mangal, releasing this Independence Day August 15.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:34 IST

Stakeholders to address challenges in integrating renewable energy

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): To debottleneck renewable energy space and make the environment-friendly power grow faster, industry leaders and government representatives will gather here next week to explore ways of integrating renewable energy and storage with the power transmission grid.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:16 IST

Sensex jumps 353 points, Nifty nears 11,030 after US delays...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The bulls staged a comeback on D-Street and benchmark indices closed nearly one per cent higher on Wednesday amid gains in Asian stocks after the United States delayed tariffs on some Chinese imports.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 15:14 IST

Edelweiss Fin Services PAT halves to Rs 132 crore in Q1 FY20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Diversified financial services firm Edelweiss said on Wednesday its consolidated profit after tax fell to Rs 132 crore during April to June from Rs 264 crore in Q1 FY19 due to the economic slowdown and liquidity crunch facing several sectors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 14:25 IST

Sun Pharma signs licensing pact with CSIR-IICT

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday that it has entered into a global licensing agreement with the CSIR Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) in Hyderabad for patents related to certain compounds.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:55 IST

Whirlpool of India posts 17.6 per cent rise in PBT in Q1 2019-2020

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of world's leading home appliance company Whirlpool Corporation, has reported strong operating results for the first quarter of 2019-20.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:26 IST

CoreView acquires Crysagi Systems

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): CoreView acquires Crysagi Systems, which has been a strong player in providing AI/ML services and solutions. With this acquisition, CoreView has strengthened its offerings to provide Data Engineering solutions to its customers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:20 IST

WPI inflation falls to a low of 1.08 pc in July from 2.02 pc in June

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Wholesale price-based inflation fell to a low of 1.08 per cent in July compared to 5.27 per cent in the same month of the previous year, the government said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:00 IST

China's industrial output growth falls to 17-year low as trade...

Beijing [China], Aug 14 (ANI): China's industrial production in July grew at its lowest rate since February 2002 with the retail sector also taking a further hit amid a sharpening slowdown sparked by the US-China trade war.

Read More
iocl