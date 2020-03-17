Clix Capital launches AI-enabled Bot Maya to acquire customers and enhance customer experience

New Delhi [India] March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Clix Capital Services Pvt Ltd ('Clix') - one of India's leading digital-lending NBFCs - today announced the launch of its AI-enabled Bot 'Maya' to enhance the customer experience.

Maya will help customers to avail instant loans thereby also checking their eligibility and credit score. With this, Clix Capital is poised to transform the loan experience as customers expect instant gratification rather than delayed offerings. Making instant credit available also enables loan customers to better plan their transactions.

Clix Capital has developed one-of-its-kind, a mobile-first, omnichannel strategy, riding on its presence across all channels: Clix's own platforms - Web, App, Bot (Vernacular Text & Voice), WhatsApp, etc combined with third-party platforms (Paytm, PaisaBazaar, Wishfin, Indialends; etc) and its pan India offline distribution reach.

Virtual Assistant Maya

WhatsApp has more than 500 million active monthly users in India. Clix is keen on making lending products available to every Indian and making availing loans as simple as using WhatsApp. In meeting this objective, Clix has developed its own virtual assistant, Maya - an artificial intelligence-enabled Bot available on Clix platforms and WhatsApp.

"We are certain that a significant share of new customers will be originated from our own platforms. We continue to work on super-convenient, easy-to-understand, fast fulfilment products backed by anytime, anywhere assistance to help even those who are not tech-savvy. Clix is building products for Bharat", said Bhavesh Gupta, CEO, Clix Capital.

Different capabilities Clix is currently working on include video KYC (face match), digital signature, e-Mandate, OCR, document fraud detection, digital document generation, penny dropping, digi-locker, etc.

Some innovations like alternate data analyzer and Clix's AI-enabled credit decision engine Delphi are already live. All these capabilities will enable Clix to provide an end-to-end digital experience for customers. Clix is confident that this approach will help in streamlining and providing customers with great experiences, offering one view for customers across all digital assets.

"Maya enables Clix to potentially service a billion Indians for all their credit needs in the most simple and convenient way possible. Maya is multi-lingual and will eventually speak the language of every Indian, making loans available to them the way they want, whenever they need", added Gupta.

Through Maya, research, application and lifecycle management of lending products will be super-easy and convenient. Any eligible person will be able to apply for a loan in just a few seconds with Maya.

Clix team believes the future belongs to conversational lending, which is what spurred the creation of Maya. The AI-enabled BOT is currently integrated with WhatsApp and the Clix Website for providing 24x7x365 support to customers.

Multilingual in nature, Clix BOT will be available for providing support services across all major Indian languages. But currently, Maya is available only in English, with other languages slated to be launched in the near future.

The Clix Bot is designed to handle varied functions and, in turn, assist customers through their loan lifecycle of search, apply, fulfilment, service, closure and (re) engagement.

Current Offerings

The Bot services currently comprise:

* Checking Credit Score with pre-approved personalized loan offers

* Various calculators like loan EMI, insurance premiums, etc

* EMI and other payments

* Customer support and feedback

Apart from various strategic benefits and a great boost for the customer experience, Maya will also enable significant savings in operational expenses. The initial response to Maya has been very encouraging.

In the days ahead, Clix Capital plans to significantly increase the services offered by Maya and is also working on other Bots to serve its employees and other stakeholders in numerous ways.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)