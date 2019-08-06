Clothing major Arvind Ltd posts 5 pc top-line growth for Q1 FY20

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Textiles and clothing major Arvind Limited said on Tuesday its overall revenue increase by five per cent to Rs 1,896 crore compared to Q1 of the previous year.

Profit after tax before exceptional items was Rs 30 crore and Rs 24 crore after considering exceptional items. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 154 crore, the company said in a statement.

The garment revenues were up given 20 per cent higher volumes as the company's manufacturing facilities continued to gradually ramp-up. Advanced materials revenues were up 31 per cent.

EBIDTA margin in textiles reduced to 9.7 per cent as new garmenting facilities operated at sub-optimal scale while ramping up. EBIDTA margin in advanced materials improved to 11 per cent as operating leverage kicked-in to mature parts of business.

Arvind expects revenue to grow by about 8 per cent and maintain EBITDA margin at about 10 per cent for the full year, it said.

Arvind Ltd is the country's largest textile company with revenues of one billion dollars (about Rs 7,000 crore). The company is an end-to-end supply chain partner to the world's leading fashion brands.

Beginning 2011, Arvind has brought in some of the biggest global fashion brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Gap, Ed Hardy, Hanes, Nautica and Elle to India. (ANI)

