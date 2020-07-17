Cloud4C appoints Vikas Bakshi as Senior Vice President to foster alliances in Americas, Europe and India

Singapore, July 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Cloud4C, World's leading Cloud and managed services provider, today announced the appointment of Vikas Bakshi as Senior Vice President, Global Alliances and Head of India Business.

Based out of India, Vikas will lead the alliance strategies in the Americas, Europe while overseeing new customer acquisition in India.

A seasoned industry veteran with over two decades of experience in the IT industry, Vikas has been helping businesses successfully embark on their digital transformation journey.

He joins Cloud4C from Wipro, where he was responsible for leading the cloud infrastructure services as General Manager and Cloud Head for India, APAC and Middle East regions.

"I am delighted to welcome Vikas to the Cloud4C Family. He joins us at a time when the world is seeking innovative and optimal solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. His wealth of experience in managing complex technology solutions to transform businesses and ability to foster alliances will help us leapfrog the Indian market and beyond," said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C.

"I am happy to join Cloud4C, an organization driven by innovation and customer-centricity. My focus will be on enhancing the company's market share by closely working with customers and partners to help them realize their technology and business goals respectively," said Vikas Bakshi, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances and Head of India Business, Cloud4C.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

