Cloud4C collaborates with Citrix for VDI Solutions

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): Cloud4C, World's leading Cloud Managed Services provider, has partnered with Citrix to offer Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service for enterprises to leverage unmatched security and mobile workforce capabilities.

With expanding teams and remote working on the rise, the collaboration between Cloud4C and Citrix will help enterprises to seamlessly deploy Citrix's Virtual Apps and Desktops to any device across the workforce with ease and zero disruption. Cloud4C's Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solutions will enhance productivity and improve performance, with efficiency, security, and scalability. Providing secure, remote work is the core value proposition of the VDI solution and this has become more relevant due to the need for employees to work securely from home due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Cloud4C provides end-to-end VDI solutions, including managed services and managed security services. Cloud4C's compliance-ready solutions ensure a seamless transition and uninterrupted performance. Cloud4C provides highly skilled Citrix experts who simplify implementation, reduce deployment time, and help in leveraging the full benefits of virtualized desktops.



The collaboration between Cloud4C and Citrix will help enterprises solve major challenges with Cloud4C taking end to end ownership. As part of a wide range of Hybrid VDI solutions, Cloud4C takes care of the implementation, licencing, infrastructure and end-to-end managed services.

This collaboration will also provide a lot of other benefits to enterprises, such as quick provisioning of desktops based on the requirement, easy connect over the internet or via MPLS link, Hosted Shared Delivery or VDI mode of Virtual Desktop and Integration with existing Active Directory/New AD. Apart from these services, the customers can leverage single window managed service and easy integration with other cloud services like Office 365.

"We are happy to collaborate with Citrix to offer a hybrid Citrix VDI solutions which help enterprises with high-definition consistent VDI experience on any device, boosting productivity even on unreliable connections, fast and secure access to applications and data, easy scaling up to support temporary workers working from anywhere, easy access to data-intensive applications, and reduced IT costs. At Cloud4C, we are equipped with multiple certified resources for Citrix, Windows, Security, and public cloud platform," said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C.

"The pandemic has highlighted the importance of solutions to enable people to work from home and keep business-critical services going," said Ravindra Kelkar, Area Vice President, Indian Subcontinent, Citrix. "Now more than ever, it is crucial to support businesses and their distributed workforce to get work done efficiently, unlocking their full potential, without putting their employees nor security requirements on risk."

