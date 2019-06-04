Clovia and Colors TV enter into a strategic collaboration

New Delhi [India] June 04 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Clovia, India's fastest growing lingerie brand, has partnered with Colors TV for an exclusive sleepwear collection called the 'STARLIT collection' which will be worn by characters from the TV shows on Colors. The collection was launched in April this year.

"Women in India are well connected with their favourite daily soaps and the TV stars today have the same influence over lifestyle & fashion choices as Bollywood stars. We are very excited to partner with Colors TV and expand our reach to a vast audience. We are on track to grow 300 per cent YoY and drive growth via such partnerships. It is a one of a kind activity done in our category as well as in TV industry", said Pankaj Vermani, Founder and CEO, Clovia.

"Till recently, TV stars wore heavy sarees to bed in storylines. We are changing their bedtime looks. With this integration, we expect the audience to get a flavour of our wide range of collection", he added.

The sleepwear products from the 'STARLIT collection' will be worn by the characters in some of the leading shows on the channel like Udaan, 'Roop-Mard ka Naya Swaroop' and 'Ishq Mein Marjawa'.

Whenever the characters will appear in Clovia outfits, an Aston band will appear on the screen promoting the collection and directing viewers to Clovia website. The audience will see Clovia looks on their favourite characters several times each month.

