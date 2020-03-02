Club Factory bags award for 'National Best Employer Brand' at World HRD Congress

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading e-commerce portal Club Factory has bagged the award for National Best Employer Brand at the World HRD Congress.

This award was presented to 100 companies who have made significant efforts to create a difference for their employees and build a strong case for themselves in the Best Employer Brand category.

"We are delighted with this honour conferred on us. The award is a testimony to our commitment to promote young talent and diversity at Club Factory. We are looking to create a dynamic workforce focussed on the aim of 'One Team - One Dream.' This award is a recognition of the efforts of every team member of Club Factory and thus belongs to everyone who makes up Team Club Factory," said Mukul Chopra, Head - Human Resources, Club Factory, while commenting on the award win.

"We are currently strengthening our workforce in India and will appoint local leaders over key functions soon. The Indian leadership team will further lead the strong momentum gained by Club Factory in 2019," added Chopra.

Over the last two years, Club Factory has made a mark with its nimble presence in the highly-competitive Indian E-commerce space. Club Factory's management is focussed on building a performance-based culture where every individual employee becomes a flag bearer for the organization's vision and mission. Each employee has been continuously striving to contribute towards the organization's success story.

Club Factory recently surpassed 100 million monthly active users (MAUs) in India with a sharp rise in traffic. The platform was recently featured as 'Breakout Apps of 2019' in App Annie's State of Mobile Report.

Club Factory has been the most downloaded shopping app on the Android platform globally over the last quarter, according to Sensor Tower's Store Intelligence platform. Club Factory has also surpassed Snapdeal to become the 3rd largest shopping app (in terms of MAUs) in India since June 2019 after retaining #1 rank in Google Play Shopping App category (according to data analytics platform App Annie).

