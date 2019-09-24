Club Factory Kicks off Diwali Flash Sale from September 29 - October 2

New Delhi [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the festival of lights drawing closer, leading e-commerce brand Club Factory has announced one of its biggest sale of the year- the Diwali Sale, from September 29 to October 2, 2019.

This will be preceded by pre-sale offers from September 25th-28th. Club Factory is currently one of the most popular shopping apps on Google Play Store and iOS App Store and has recently surpassed Snapdeal to land the third spot, behind Amazon and Flipkart, as the most popular shopping app in the country, according to data analytics platform App Annie.

Club Factory is offering a discount of up to 90 per cent on selected products with free shipping on every order all across the country. Users also stand a chance to win products (for only Rs 1) by inviting friends on the platform. Whether the users wish to buy gifts for others or shop for themselves, the platform offers discounts with prices as low as Rs 99.

With deals and Flash Sale that comes in everyday at a regular interval of 4 hours, customers can be assured of whopping discounts on their favourite products.

"We are entering this festive season with strong momentum and in a leadership position which allows us to provide customers the best experience to date. We expect this season to be the biggest shopping season in our history and have the largest customer base shop with us during this period," said Vincent, Founder and CEO, Club Factory.

Club Factory recently opened its Seller Recruitment Program with plans to onboard over 10,000 sellers in this year with a strong focus on Indian SMEs that manufacture products within the country.

"Our goal has always been to facilitate a fair marketplace where both the sellers and buyers are benefitted. Club Factory Diwali Sale complies with the FDI norms for ecommerce marketplace where the price and discount of all products are determined by our sellers solely. While we are here to guide and train sellers, the sale price and discount decision are completely theirs. We encourage the sellers to tap into the festive sale season and offer discounts to achieve a win-win situation for both sellers and consumers, without encouraging an unhealthy pricing practice by competitors," added Vincent.

Be it Indian attire, fashionable suits, casual dresses or business formals, Diwali is the time to refurbish your wardrobe with the latest in the world of fashion. The 'Club Diwali Sale' gives customers everything at an unbeatable price with a discount available on a unique range of next-generation affordable and trending apparels, shoes, jewellery, beauty products, handbags, gadgets and must-have home decor for the festive season.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

