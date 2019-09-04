Club Factory logo
Club Factory logo

Club Factory overtakes Snapdeal to rank third after Amazon and Flipkart

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:20 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Club Factory, the leading E-commerce platform, has surpassed Snapdeal to become the 3rd largest shopping app (in terms of MAU) in India since June 2019 after retaining number 1 rank in Google Play Shopping App category, according to data analytics platform App Annie.
The strategy to focus on local SMEs has been a big growth driver for Club Factory's recent success and has further strengthened its position to become the leading marketplace for local sellers in India and offer best price to the users.
"After witnessing a rapid growth and success in India, we are now looking forward to an era of FAC (Flipkart, Amazon, Club Factory) to be the future of India E-commerce market. Our goal is to facilitate a fair marketplace where both the sellers and buyers are benefitted. We are further empowering local SME's in India with our 0 per cent commission strategy and are also making significant investment in the ecosystem to meet higher consumer demands. Our new warehouse in Mumbai is opened recently to meet the increased user demands for faster product delivery," said Vincent Lou, Founder and CEO, Club Factory.
Last month, Club Factory announced its new scale-up strategy with plans to on-board over 10,000 sellers in 2019. Within 2 months of announcement, Club Factory has successfully on-boarded over 5,000 sellers already.
"Currently 70 per cent of the orders are executed from India SMEs with a strong focus on products locally made in India. Also, after adopting the local marketplace strategy, the total order volume has significantly increased by over 100 per cent since beginning of this year," Vincent added.
Club Factory opened its Sellers Recruitment Program for pan-India sellers offering products in the lifestyle, fashion, accessories, gadgets and electronics and home categories. The program is helping sellers avail marketing fee waiver and zero commission to achieve 20-30 per cent cost saving as compared to selling on other platforms, the benefits of which are passed on to the consumer. Club Factory is also conducting training and offers support for sellers on the platform. Currently, the registration process is open for any company with a qualified license to sell.
Club Factory aims to build an adequate e-commerce infrastructure and has partnered with some local top-tier logistics players for fulfilment and last-mile logistics space and to provide a faster delivery in India. It uses its proprietary big data and AI technology to empower small sellers without capability to analyze market trend effectively. Club Factory boasts of a great selection of modern, trendy and unique products across a range of categories.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

