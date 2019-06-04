Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh

Club Factory unveils summer season collection with Ranveer Singh

ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 17:27 IST

New Delhi (India) June 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): Club Factory, the leading cross-border e-commerce platform and currently one of the most popular shopping apps on Google Play Store, has roped in Bollywood actor and youth icon Ranveer Singh for the launch of its new Summer Season Collection.
Scaling up the collaboration to a new level, Club Factory has announced the launch of a new video with a peppy original rap track from Kaam Bhaari of Gully Boy Fame. Celebrating the versatility of Ranveer Singh, Club Factory's campaign is an expression of youthfulness that Ranveer embodies, and is reflected in the new Summer Season collection.
Ranveer Singh has been a complete trendsetter - in his choice of movies, clothes and with his unique style in connecting with the audiences. He is the perfect match for a brand that has trendy products that go well with the generation of today who want to make a statement wherever they go. Club Factory has targeted to make a film that is cool, aspirational, edgy and youthful in tonality. The film also manages to showcase Club Factory's innovative and multi-faceted range of clothes and prepare consumers for the summer.
The theme has been conceptualized by Publicis Beehive and production managed by Puppet Pictures to take Ranveer Singh and Club Factory's collaboration to the next level. Using the rapidly growing and popular subculture of Desi Rap as a device, the film opens up the world to an audience that is youthful, unabashed and liberated. The core idea for the film has been to take the theme of the campaign and present it in a hyper-real airport - a metaphor and vehicle for coming into Club Factory's world where Ranveer is the driving force.
The Club factory summer season campaign is live on all digital and social media platforms of the app including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok as well as Hotstar.
Club Factory is known for its wide selection of modern, trendy and unique products ranging from apparels, shoes, jewellery, home decor, handbags, and beauty products to gadgets. Club Factory uses its proprietary big-data and AI technology to manage the supply chain effectively, recommend relevant products to the users and source the product in real-time, thereby helping reshape the Indian retail efficiency.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 18:55 IST

LMSKIT and Queensline organizes annual HR Summit for corporate leaders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): LMSKIT and Queensline organized The Annual HR Summit on 31st May 2019 at a unique location on Mumbai's largest floating restaurant - Queensline docked at domestic cruise terminal - Princess Dock, Mumbai Port Trust in Mazagaon.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 18:39 IST

Mahindra Susten, Mitsui to co-invest in distributed solar power projects

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Mahindra Susten on Monday announced entering into a partnership with Mitsui & Co of Japan to jointly develop and operate distributed solar power generation projects in India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 18:37 IST

Manipal Education & Medical Group (MEMG) appoints Subrat Mohanty...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Education & Medical Group (MEMG), a privately held conglomerate focused on education, healthcare and research, today announced the appointment of Subrat Mohanty as its Group President.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 16:20 IST

Stock markets rally 1.4 pc as investors pin hopes on interest rate cut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended at record closing highs on Monday as investors pinned hopes on a possible interest rate cut to bolster the economy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 15:55 IST

Auxilo Finserve ventures into Gujarat, earmarks Rs 100 crore for...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] June 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): Auxilo Finserve Private Limited, India's fastest growing education ecosystem NBFC, today announced its foray into Gujarat region to cater to the burgeoning education financing market.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 15:14 IST

KTM and Bajaj agree on new electric vehicle alliance

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): European motorcycle producer KTM Industries AG and Bajaj Auto Ltd have decided to initiate a serial production project for two-wheeler electric vehicles in the power range of 3 to 10 kW (48 volt) at the level of KTM.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 14:06 IST

Forest Hill Golf and Country Club drives forward with new...

Mohali (Punjab) [India] June 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the rising wave of enthusiasm for the Golf among people, the membership queues of the elite golf clubs get longer and longer. In fact, obtaining a membership for a couple of Golf clubs and ranges in Chandigarh takes as long as 10 to 12 years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 14:03 IST

BEL reports profit after tax of Rs 1,927 crore in FY 19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna defence public sector undertaking, on Monday reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,927 crore on a turnover of Rs 11,789 crore during financial year 2018 -19.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 13:52 IST

M&M announces sale of 1.9 crore equity shares to CDPQ

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Benefit Trust on Monday sold 1.92 crore shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) worth Rs 1,244 crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to CDPQ, an institutional investor that manages funds for several public and para-public pension and

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 13:32 IST

Be money-wise and invest a portion of your salary in a Bajaj...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): Building a substantial savings corpus and generating a source of wealth through it, is one of the primary financial goals of most of the salaried individuals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:22 IST

PI Industries and Harsha Trust extend project with Fiinovation...

New Delhi [India] June 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) along with PI Industries, a leading agri-sciences based company, and Harsha Trust, a not-for-profit organisation has extended their CSR intervention for another two years in Rayagada district in Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:13 IST

Manufacturing shows strongest growth in 3 months, PMI rises to 52.7

Tokyo [Japan], June 3 (ANI): The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 52.7 in May from 51.8 in April, showing the highest improvement in three months.

Read More
iocl