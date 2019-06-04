Club Factory unveils summer season collection with Ranveer Singh

New Delhi (India) June 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): Club Factory, the leading cross-border e-commerce platform and currently one of the most popular shopping apps on Google Play Store, has roped in Bollywood actor and youth icon Ranveer Singh for the launch of its new Summer Season Collection.

Scaling up the collaboration to a new level, Club Factory has announced the launch of a new video with a peppy original rap track from Kaam Bhaari of Gully Boy Fame. Celebrating the versatility of Ranveer Singh, Club Factory's campaign is an expression of youthfulness that Ranveer embodies, and is reflected in the new Summer Season collection.

Ranveer Singh has been a complete trendsetter - in his choice of movies, clothes and with his unique style in connecting with the audiences. He is the perfect match for a brand that has trendy products that go well with the generation of today who want to make a statement wherever they go. Club Factory has targeted to make a film that is cool, aspirational, edgy and youthful in tonality. The film also manages to showcase Club Factory's innovative and multi-faceted range of clothes and prepare consumers for the summer.

The theme has been conceptualized by Publicis Beehive and production managed by Puppet Pictures to take Ranveer Singh and Club Factory's collaboration to the next level. Using the rapidly growing and popular subculture of Desi Rap as a device, the film opens up the world to an audience that is youthful, unabashed and liberated. The core idea for the film has been to take the theme of the campaign and present it in a hyper-real airport - a metaphor and vehicle for coming into Club Factory's world where Ranveer is the driving force.

The Club factory summer season campaign is live on all digital and social media platforms of the app including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok as well as Hotstar.

Club Factory is known for its wide selection of modern, trendy and unique products ranging from apparels, shoes, jewellery, home decor, handbags, and beauty products to gadgets. Club Factory uses its proprietary big-data and AI technology to manage the supply chain effectively, recommend relevant products to the users and source the product in real-time, thereby helping reshape the Indian retail efficiency.

