Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme
CM KCR launched Medigadda Pump House

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:35 IST

Medigadda (Telangana) [India] June 21 (ANI/Digpu): The prestigious and world's biggest lift irrigation scheme Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandra Sekhar Rao on Friday.
By switching on the motor in the Medigadda Pump House at Kannepalli Village in the presence of Governor of Andhrapradesh and Telangana ESL Narsimhan and YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Chief Minister Andhra Pradesh the Godavari river water pumped through the delivery cistern.
After visiting the fore bay, all the dignitaries unveiled the pylon with Veda mantras and Ashirvachanams. The guests inspected the pump house. PV Krishnareddy, Managing Director, MEIL explained about the salient features of the project to chief guests. By seeing the water at delivery cistern there was a huge applause.
Each pump with an operating capacity of 40 MWs has released 60 Cusecs of water through delivery cistern into the gravitational canal (13.5 Kms). Earlier water traversed from pump (pressure main) through delivery main up to 1.53km. This water through the gravitational canal will reach the upper part of Annaram Barrage. While lifting the water Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has surpassed its own record.
Medigadda is the first pumping station in a chain of total 20 pumping stations of mega Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). It has the distinction as the biggest pump house in the country. For lifting and transporting Godavari water to the upper reaches, MEIL is constructing this unique pump house at Medigadda in Kannepalli village of Mahadevpur Mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalapalli District. There are 17 pumps in this pump house, each with a capacity of 40 MWs. And this is the only pump house in the entire country with a rare distinction of having more number of pumps to lift the water.
"It is honor to be part in building world's biggest pump house. The MEIL's vast experience and expertise in executing the lift irrigation projects helped us to complete this project in record time of two years", said PV Krishna Reddy.
For Kaleshwaram Project, lifting of water from Godavari River would start from Medigadda itself. The biggest pump house in the world is constructed at this place for this purpose. As part of Kaleshwaram Project, Package-8 works are taken up at Lakshmipur with 7 units, each unit with a capacity of 139 MWs. Under Package-6, there are 7 units with a capacity of 124 MWs; in Package -10, there are 4 Units with a capacity of 106 MWs and in Package -11, 4 Units have the capacity of 135 MWs. Among these except Package 6, all other works are being undertaken by MEIL.
11 Units in Medigadda, 8 in Annaram, 9 in Sundilla and 7 Units in Package 8 are being established for this project. There are 35 units in total will be completed by MEIL in the first phase; so far, it has completed works related to 26 units. Dry run (testing the motors) has been already successfully completed in these units and efforts are on for wet run (water pumping).
This biggest pump house is constructed in just one and half year time, with unique electromechanical and civil works. Approach canal with a capacity of 9.75 lakhs Cubic Meters, with walls of 51000 Cubic Meters have been completed. Construction of forebay (front area) for this pump house with a capacity of 45.73 lakhs Cubic Meters is also completed.
MEIL has made it possible to complete all these works within the stipulated deadlines. It could complete a total work of 77.07 lakhs Cubic Meters, including 10.56 lakhs Cubic Meters works of Pressure Main and 10.50 lakhs Cubic Meters for Delivery cistern, in record-breaking time.
This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:24 IST

iocl