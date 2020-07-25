Co-founder SD Shibulal's family sell shares of Infosys Limited

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Today, one of the Co-founders of Infosys, SD Shibulal announced that over the last three days (22nd - 24th July) his family members have sold a portion of (representing approximately 0.20 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital) their holding in Infosys Ltd on the stock exchanges.

Proceeds from the partial stake monetization will be utilized for a combination of philanthropic and investment activities.

The sale was executed by Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited as the Sole Broker.

The Founders, have served Infosys in various capacities, since its inception in 1981 until October 2014. Over the three decades, the Founders have nurtured the company transforming it into one of the professionally run companies in India with a global presence.

