Coal production from captive and commercial blocks jump by 58 per cent

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Coal production from captive and commercial coal blocks in India jumped by 58 per cent year-on-year to 43.93 million tonnes in the April-August period of 2022-23, as per data released by the Ministry of Coal on Tuesday.

Coal production from coal blocks during April-August for fiscal 2022-23 has been reviewed by the Additional Secretary & Nominated Authority, of the Ministry of Coal, in the presence of project proponents, as per an official statement released by the Ministry of Coal.

Coal production achieved during April-August, 2022-23 is 43.93 million tonnes which is 57.74 per cent higher than 27.85 million tonnes coal produced during the same period 2021-22.



Two mines auctioned in 2021 under commercial auction reforms have become operational and produced 2.36 million ton coal in April-August, 2022-23. At present, 37 captive and commercial mines are under production and it is expected that at least 11 more new mines will start production during the year. This will significantly contribute to meet coal demand in the country.

The Ministry appreciated the efforts of coal blocks allocattees in attaining such high growth and is hopeful that the target production of 141.78 million tonnes from these coal blocks during FY 2022-23 will be achieved.

At the same time, it was noted with concern that Parsa East & Kanta Basan coal block production has stopped and Parsa coal block production has not started. The continued stoppage may adversely impact the achievement of the target this year.

Further, during the review, project proponents shared the efforts made by them and the challenges faced. Ministry of Coal assured to extend all possible support in resolving the issues. (ANI)

