Cochin Shipyard acquires of balance 26 pc of shares in Hooghly Cochin Shipyard

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:55 IST

Indiabulls Real Estate arm sells 100 pc stake in Century for £200 million

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IREL) said on Saturday that its wholly-owned subsidiary has divested the entire stake in Century Ltd to Clivedale Overseas Ltd, an entity owned by the promoters of Indiabulls Real Estate for 200 million pounds (about Rs 1,830 crore