COCO by DHFL General Insurance Launches COCOCure - an indemnity health insurance plan which is fully customizable

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:37 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): COCO By DHFL General Insurance announced the launch of its first retail health indemnity insurance product COCOCure.

COCOCure is a comprehensive, new-age health insurance product that is designed to make health insurance easy to understand and convenient to purchase.

This health insurance product was conceptualized with the vision to create a health insurance policy that is unique to each individual as per their personal and family's health needs and they should pay only for what they choose to cover.
Turning this vision into reality, COCOCure allows customers to customize their policy as per their varying healthcare needs, family size, ages, and lifestyle requirements.

"We observed a lack of clarity among customers on the insurance coverages. For the uninitiated in the health insurance scheme of things, pre-bundled health insurance plans become an easy respite from having to go through the ordeal of making the choices. However, pre-bundled health insurance plans may not be as helpful as they are perceived to be, because they may not cover many ailments. When it comes to health insurance, each individual (and family) is different and has different health needs. In such cases, the pre-bundled plans might become redundant," said Vijay Sinha, MD, and CEO - COCO by DHFL General Insurance.

"While conceptualizing COCOCure, we wanted to address these gaps in the market and create a truly a'-la'-carte' health insurance plan. We understand that each customer is unique, and their choices can be different - and that matters to us. COCOCure ensures that your health insurance policy should only meet you and your family's need and hence you only pay for covers which you choose," he added.

COCOCure is fully customizable and gives customers complete flexibility to:
* Enhance Features/Coverages by an increase in the Premium amount
* Lower the premium amount by optimally reducing the coverage
* Add-on more Coverages over and above the Core Coverages
* Opt for additional Premier Benefit coverages

Apart from these benefits, COCOCure also gives the customer the flexibility to choose the sum insured that they feel will be optimum for them or their family. This allows them to focus on the treatment and healing in times of medical emergency without having to stress over the medical expenses.
For those who are unsure of what to choose, the portal's automated engine recommends an ideal sum insured that they should choose based on the personal details they have submitted.

COCOCure Health Insurance plan offers sum assured options ranging from Rs two lakh to one crore, thereby bringing a wide range of medical needs under its purview. In addition to that
* There is an array of 22 benefits to choose from: You can opt for the much-needed lifestyle coverages, OPD benefits and much more
* COCOCure offers an option of 30/60/90 days for a pre-hospitalisation cover and amongst an option of 60/90/180 days for post-hospitalization care. This is more than most other products in the market.
* COCOCure provides an opportunity to increase or decrease the waiting period for certain pre-existing illnesses.
* COCOCure uses an Artificial Intelligence-based auto-underwriting engine that helps in Straight Through Pass (STP) policy issuance.
COCOCure health Insurance can be purchased online at www.dhflinsurance.com. It has a simple and interactive buying process that will make even first-time buyers feel very comfortable to customize and buy their health insurance policy.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

