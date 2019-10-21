Coco High
Coco High

CocoHigh: Spreading Happiness one Tin at a Time

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:54 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Oct 21 (ANI): Coco High, a brand of Erocare group, commenced its #CelebrateFriendshipcampaign by distributing their product at various NGOs.
The company has launched this campaign with an aim to spread happiness and create unique bond of friendship among people over a tin of Coco High.
With its core belief to give back to the society, CocoHigh conceptualized this campaign and reached out to three old age homes and two orphanages. People at old age homes and orphanages often go through pangs of loneliness. It is at such places, that one discovers true friendship.
By spreading happiness and joy among these people, CocoHigh aims to create a lasting bond between the inhabitants as well as the product. More than 700 tins of CocoHigh were distributed among these 5 organizations.
India is known for its values and culture. Our culture has always stressed on helping others. Our values encourage us to engage in simple acts of kindness. Surat based CocoHigh has time and again not only conceptualized but also spearheaded such cause that encourage people to spread kindness and happiness all around
"We firmly believe that an organization's growth can be considered successful if the people of the organization and society grow with it. CocoHigh, being a socially responsible company, strives to strike a balance between brand growth and social duties. With this campaign we want to send out a message that a little care, a little love and a little kindness can make a difference to someone. What could be better than making a stranger smile," said Veekas Champalal Doshi, MD Erocare Industries.
The distribution of tins took place at Shree Maheshwari Old Age Home, Mahajan AnathBal Ashram, Katargam, ShantiniketanVrudhashram, VJM Balashram and Samvedna Orphanage.
CocoHigh is a premium melted chocolate beverage having the richest chocolate flavour which is a satisfying outcome for chocolate lovers. CocoHigh have the richest chocolate flavour and products such as Coco, Cocoa, Coco drink, Cafe Mocha, Dark Chocolate, Cocoa Powder, Swiss Chocolate, White Chocolate, Cool Coco, Milk Chocolate, which are very famous among chocolate lovers.
This story is provided by News Wire Gujarat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

