CocoHigh: Spreading Happiness one Tin at a Time

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Oct 21 (ANI): Coco High, a brand of Erocare group, commenced its #CelebrateFriendshipcampaign by distributing their product at various NGOs.

The company has launched this campaign with an aim to spread happiness and create unique bond of friendship among people over a tin of Coco High.

With its core belief to give back to the society, CocoHigh conceptualized this campaign and reached out to three old age homes and two orphanages. People at old age homes and orphanages often go through pangs of loneliness. It is at such places, that one discovers true friendship.

By spreading happiness and joy among these people, CocoHigh aims to create a lasting bond between the inhabitants as well as the product. More than 700 tins of CocoHigh were distributed among these 5 organizations.

India is known for its values and culture. Our culture has always stressed on helping others. Our values encourage us to engage in simple acts of kindness. Surat based CocoHigh has time and again not only conceptualized but also spearheaded such cause that encourage people to spread kindness and happiness all around

"We firmly believe that an organization's growth can be considered successful if the people of the organization and society grow with it. CocoHigh, being a socially responsible company, strives to strike a balance between brand growth and social duties. With this campaign we want to send out a message that a little care, a little love and a little kindness can make a difference to someone. What could be better than making a stranger smile," said Veekas Champalal Doshi, MD Erocare Industries.

The distribution of tins took place at Shree Maheshwari Old Age Home, Mahajan AnathBal Ashram, Katargam, ShantiniketanVrudhashram, VJM Balashram and Samvedna Orphanage.

