Codevidhya offers a foundational and futuristic coding curriculum to empower the underprivileged students

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): An Isha Vidhya Education initiative by Sadhguru's Isha Foundation and Codevidhya - one of India's promising Edu-tech start-ups have joined forces to instil 'Next level of literacy' among the less privileged rural section of our country, with Codevidhya's curriculum offerings acting as a continuation of both ventures' commitment and dedication to the cause.

Codevidhya's Phygital (Physical + Digital) annual coding curriculum is structured and has been designed to include comprehensive learning in the form of curriculum books, training for teachers, workshops for students, an online platform for regular assessments, projects, code challenges, mentoring and support.

In addition to this, the EdTech start-up offers after school programmes, summer and winter clubs, a suite of curated online courses and tutorials that are focused on introducing learners to and engaging them in emerging technologies such as AI, Robotics, Raspberry Pi, 3D modelling and printing, ML and IoT. The functionality and the course content make the curriculum future proof.

With a focus on English and Computer-based education, complemented by innovative methodologies for overall development and evolution of each individual, Isha Vidhya Schools empower rural children to meet future challenges. Codevidhya together with Isha Vidhya envisages to advantage the rural child population with the essential 21st-century skill-Coding.

Codevidhya has partnered with Isha Vidhya Schools to implement their annual curriculum to teach coding to its 3500 plus, grade 4th to 7th students across ten schools around the Southern region of India.

The schools are spread covering districts of Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chittoor and Karur, with an average of 50 plus hours spent on training by the team of Codevidhya.

"Codevidhya differentiates itself by offering a futuristic computer Science curriculum that empowers the future generation. Students are encouraged to find out the problems of the real world in their surrounding and solve it with the help of technology. Moreover, the future will be written by Code," said Shivram Choudhary, Founder, Codevidhya.

"We need to educate every student of the nation with computational thinking skills right from elementary classes. More than 80 per cent of the jobs of tomorrow will be in tech domain, so let's give them the power to create technologies," added Choudhary.

Codevidhya is known for integrating tools in their platforms and practices that hone students' learning and knowledge. With its unique online as well as offline approach, the start-up is committed to uplifting and empowering students in rural India with quality coding education.

"Met the team at Codevidhya, which is dedicated to teaching kids to code in the small towns of Rajasthan as a way to solve problems and improve their life. I never expected a start-up from Sikar to be so good," said Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India.

