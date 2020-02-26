Coding Blocks launches Career Bootcamp - An ISA course for aspiring programmers

New Delhi [India] Feb 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Coding Blocks announced the Income Sharing model program "Career Bootcamp" through its flagship center in Pitampura, New Delhi today.

With Career Bootcamp, Coding Blocks joins the league of Programming Training Centers offering the new ISA model in which students can study without paying any upfront fee, get trained and placed and pay the fee through their monthly salaries.

Career Bootcamp is a six months long program which trains students extensively in data structures, algorithms, advanced programming concepts, and web development to get placed. This is a placement guarantee program, so if the student does not get placed, they won't have to pay any fee.

"We train students across India through classroom, online and live class programs but there is a huge proportion of the community who want to be independent and manage their fee for this additional training on their own", said Sankalp Sunder, CEO Coding Blocks.

Coding Blocks has some of the best coders who have worked with global giants like Facebook, Sony, Barclays, American Express and many more in the country.

They mentor students and help them ace programming. More than 25000 students have been trained by Coding Blocks to date and more than 5000 placed in MNCs like Google, Zomato, Flipkart, etc.

"This course allows us to learn without having any upfront burden of fees on parents. Guaranteed placements which come with the program assures us that even though we might not be from very good colleges but if we are talented and work hard, we will get good placements in great companies", said Rishabh Rawat, a fourth-year student of NIEC college in Delhi and a participant of Career Bootcamp program.

Career Bootcamp will run using the live class technology. This will allow students from across the country to join the program and learn closely with the mentors. Facilitated with two-way interactive communication, Career Bootcamp classes will not only let mentors and students interact but will also help in solving doubts immediately.

"We received over 11,000 applications for the program, out of which we have selected only 50 for our first batch. We will start running more batches to accommodate the candidates and help them realize their dreams", said Manmohan Gupta, Principal mentor and Founder of Coding Blocks.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

