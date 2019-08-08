Representative image
Representative image

Coffee Day appoints EY to scrutinise account books, probe circumstances leading to Siddhartha's death

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Coffee Day Enterprises Limited on Thursday appointed multinational professional services firm Ernst and Young for scrutinising their account books and probing the circumstances leading to the demise of their former Chairman VG Siddhartha.
"Board of Directors has appointed Ernst&Young LLP (EY) to investigate into circumstances leading to statements made in the purported letter of former Chairman, late Mr VG Siddhartha, and to scrutinize books of accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries", a statement from the company said.
The 58-year-old businessman had gone missing on the evening of July 29 from Mangaluru. He was spotted last at the Netravati Bridge where he had gone for a stroll.
A massive search operation involving multiple teams of police forces along with the Coast Guard and NDRF was carried out, and his body was recovered after two days, on July 31.
The last rites on India's 'Coffee King' were held on July 31 at one of his coffee estates at his village in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka. (ANI)

