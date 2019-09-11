Cognate Health Services - Transforming health care services in India

Cognate Health Services
ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:59 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Health is the actual wealth, but we hardly value it till the time sickness comes. People don't pay attention to their health issues unless the symptom becomes critical and drags them to the hospital.
This is the story of more than 60 per cent of cases in India. Preventive care is the most needed health service which is ignored and taken for granted.
Considering these drawbacks and issues a budding entrepreneur decided to take major steps in the field of preventive health care in India. It was the joint efforts of Atul Jha and Mrityunjay Roy, who elaborated this concept and changed the entire scene within three years.
Today, Mrityunjay Roy, who is the CEO at Cognate Health Services is sharing the experiences and the major services offered at Cognate Health. Some of its key features are listed below:
Strong partners
The proud health care partners are Fortis, Apollo, Meenakshi, Artemis, Ortho care, Bright White, Clove Dental, Healing Touch Hospital, BLK, Sharda Hospital, SMC Path Lab, and other leading names in this field. Max Health Care, Thyrocare, Nova Dental Care, Metro, Med Star Health are some of the add-ons in the key hospital list. Under this partnership, the customers can avail up to 30-50 per cent concession on consultation at nursing homes and up to 20 per cent discount in the hospitals.
Ease of customisation
At Cognate Health Services, easy customization of plans is available for people of every age group. There are individual plans, couple plans, family plans, and other value-added plans. These plans can be altered as per the budget and health requirements. Meanwhile, Cognate Health Services has come up with corporate plans from June 2018. These plans can be customized especially for the employees and their needs. Under the preventive care, anybody can avail the benefit of Dental check-up, Eye check-up, BP monitoring, and Glucometer. Choosing the best plan can reduce the burden of bills in the hospital and saves a lot of money.
The team effort
With the effective network of qualified medical supervisors and patrons, the team Cognate strives to lead its customers throughout the entire procedure. 95 per cent of doctors in the team are qualified MDs and MS with over ten years of work experience. The doctors collaborating with CHS network are qualified and duly checked under the hygiene and quality parameters. The services of home pick-up of samples, same day uploads of reports and couriers are also available without any extra charges.
Other services
CHS provides customized health tips via SMS for three months. It sends customised newsletters via email every week. It also provides telephonic consultations with dieticians. We have a customer-oriented approach, diverse sales strategies and unique experience of health care solution and marketing. It has a dedicated client acquisition team, 24x7 customer help desk, partners with market leaders all these features collectively makes it an emerging trusted brand in the health services industry.
Vision and mission
"Cognate is running with the vision to deliver customized wellness programs at affordable rates. Anyone can make the alterations and choose the plans as per their needs and budget. There is an honest assurance for cost-effective and quality services considering the needs. Moreover, it gives a chance to compare the plans with other service providers at the website. It is the duty to offer standardized and transparent concessional rates across various hospitals, diagnostic centres, nursing homes, pharmacies, and clinics", said Mrityunjay Roy, CEO, Cognate Health Services.
From CEO's desk
"It was not easy to spread awareness towards preventive health care and its importance among the people of India. We are living in the 21st century and still, people believe in self medications or natural home remedies for critical diseases. It is tough to change the mentality and diverge the mass towards the preventive health care services in India says", said Mrityunjay Roy.
With a small team of ten people, he started this organization in 2017 in Delhi. The first and foremost aim of the company was to make health care easily accessible and affordable for everyone. In the end, prevention is better than cure in every aspect because it can save the last moment rush to the hospitals and reduces the stress.
