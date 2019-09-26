Colatta participated in SIAL seeing Bright Future of Bakery Products in India

New Delhi [India] Sept 26(ANI/NewsVoir): India has one of the world's fastest growing chocolate markets which posted a huge 13 percent sales growth this year, according to a research.

India chocolate market stood at $1.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 16 per cent to reach $3.3 billion by 2023, on account of increasing young population base, growing urbanization and rising trend of gifting chocolates.

Observing the high demand of premium pastry products in India and exploring the market Colatta Chocolates from GMK Indonesia participated in Indian Food innovation Exhibition the SIAL India. Indonesia is the top 3rd Cocoa Beans Producer in the world.

"Indians started to show growing demand for premium chocolates and pastry products and lot of innovative bakery concepts and international chains have opened up in India. We feel in the coming years demand for premium pastry products would be much higher than what is estimated today," said Bibin Jacob, Brand manager for Middle East, Africa and India.

"Some of the other factors that would drive the market are growing online sales of chocolates, increasing demand for premium chocolates, and rising popularity of organic and sugar-free chocolates," added Bibin.

Colatta launched its brand in India one year ago finding the changing taste preferences of Indian consumers, growing awareness about health benefits of chocolate, and innovative marketing and promotional strategies by manufacturers are expected to boost sales of chocolates in India.

Colatta has products for HoReCa as well as retails. HoReCa products are now required uniqueness and specializing, hence Colatta is open for customization for moderate minimum order quantity, flexibility, on-time delivery and guarantee of confidentiality.

Colatta works as a partner for their customers and solve their problems and provide solutions.

