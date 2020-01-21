Colive recognized as 'The Promising Brand' of the year by Economic Times

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Jan 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Colive, India's leading technology-enabled network of fully-managed rental homes has been conferred with the coveted 'The Promising Brand of the Year' award by Economic Times.

The award was handed over by Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, in a high octane event featuring the likes of actors like Ananya Pandey, Siddhanth Chaturvedi & leading Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao, among others.

The luminous edition of "The Economic Times Promising Brands 2019-20", held in Mumbai, evaluated Colive on various parameters such as innovation, brand awareness, customer satisfaction, value proposition, uniqueness of the business model, brand values & agile response to market situations, etc.

Established in 2016, Colive holds the distinction of being one of the first successful companies offering co-living facilities. Currently have 3.5 million sq ft area & 2,000 crore assets under management.

It started its operations at a time when 'community living' was just a novel concept. Over the years, Colive has revolutionized the rental housing sector, addressing the affordable housing needs of students, young salaried professionals and DINK couples alike.

With a strong presence in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, Colive looks at establishing itself in Pune & Mumbai soon.

Properties redefine the standards of quality and are equipped with modern tech-enabled security, service, and maintenance features and support.

"We are delighted to have been recognized and facilitated for our work by the Economic Times. Since the very beginning of our journey, we've worked relentlessly towards making Colive as an affordable and hassle-free solution by eliminating many challenges that modern urban dwelling comes with. Colive has particularly found its appeal among the younger generation, taking the stress of rental issues off them while allowing them to thrive in a community of like-minded individuals. It gives us immense pride to be named as the promising brand of 2020, and we will continue to build on this success in the coming year", said Suresh Rangarajan, Founder, and CEO of Colive.

Colive has created a niche for itself in the Indian co-living industry. It's fully-managed, ready to move-in homes that come with a variety of world-class amenities, including wi-fi and DTH support, concierge services, housekeeping, and laundry facilities, 24x7 security and more.

Cinema rooms for big-screen entertainment, games & recreation room & terrace lounge with barbeque are also a big draw & community favourites.

