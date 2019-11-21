Colive Signature Towers witnesses huge demand from millennials and DINK couples

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a development that underlines its robust growth trajectory, Colive, India's leading technology-enabled network of fully-managed rental homes, has added yet another milestone to its success journey.

Colive Signature Towers, the first-of-its-kind luxury co-living facility, has reached full occupancy within two weeks of operation and remains in high demand as Colive's most enquired property.

A safe haven for millennials, 42 per cent of the community living at the Signature Towers belongs to the blooming age group of 18-24, of which 72 per cent identify themselves as singles.

Moreover, about 90 per cent of the residents are a mix of working professionals who are also fitness enthusiasts, musicians and artists.

Deemed as the 'country's best co-living property', the Signature Towers is home to amiable youngsters who readily invite newcomers into their fraternity.

When it comes to their personal interests, 93 per cent of the residents are fitness enthusiasts and 71 per cent are cricket fanatics. But, there is more to this iconic property.

The Signature Towers is strategically located in Doddanekundi, on the Outer Ring Road, at proximity to corporate powerhouses like Amazon, Samsung, Google, Visa, Sapient, EMC2, ARM, alongside Bangalore's major IT hubs such as the Bagmane Tech Park, Bagmane World Technology Centre and more.

The co-living facility comprises of double-sharing, semi-private and two different types of couple rooms. Every room is fully furnished and elegantly designed with a unique design DNA for luxury living.

Additionally, the common areas are abundant with rejuvenating unparalleled lung space.

Blending luxury with functionality, the Signature Towers comes equipped with a wide array of premium amenities like Cinema room, Fitness room, Cafeteria, Amphitheatre, Stargazing deck and Barbeque station, besides basic features like high-speed Wi-Fi, professional housekeeping services, 24x7 security and an Emergency Response Team (ERT).

In terms of safety, the property boasts of an advanced tech-based security system comprising Digital Access Door Locks and Facial Recognition Access Management Engine.

Added facilities that set this property apart are Dhobi Lockers, Big basket Instant Vending Machine and Yulu Station.

"The Signature Towers is a hit among young salaried professionals and DINK (Double-Income-No-Kids) couples. In fact, it has emerged as one of the most preferred premium co-living facilities in India. The success of The Signature Towers has been evident since its grand launch party on the first week of October during which it was packed to its capacity of 350 people," said Suresh Rangarajan, Founder and CEO of Colive, commenting on the property's major attractions.

"Its rising popularity can be further gauged from the fact we receive hundreds of queries daily regarding the property," he added.

"We host weekend events, get-togethers and workshops to give new residents a platform to make friends and engage with others sharing similar interests. This explains why the Signature Towers has caught the attention of young, motivated go-getters who are always ready for the next big thing," Rangarajan further said.

Operating since 2016, Colive has created a niche for itself in the Indian co-living industry. Being one of the fastest-growing start-ups offering rentable branded and serviced homes, Colive has already created a strong presence in South India.

As part of its future expansion plans, it is now looking to foray into the plush markets of Mumbai, Pune and Delhi.

