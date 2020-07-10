Collabera welcomes Karthik Krishnamurthy as new CEO

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Collabera, a global technology talent solutions provider, today announced the appointment of its new CEO, Karthik Krishnamurthy (KK).

In his new role, KK will build upon Collabera's existing position as the leading provider of technology and talent solutions and expand the company's global capabilities and clients' reach.

"I am proud of the market leadership that Collabera has achieved over the last two decades in the technology space. The company is a true platform of possibilities when it comes to driving business value for our clients," said Hiten Patel, Chairman of the Board at Collabera.

"KK is the perfect CEO for Collabera to realize its potential. He has a strong track record in scaling global businesses in the technology world. He will bring a visionary, client-first, and human-centric leadership style that will take Collabera to the next level," added Hiten.

Previously, KK was SVP and Global Markets Leader at Cognizant and a member of their Executive Leadership team. During his time there, he was instrumental in driving multi-billion dollar growth for a slew of businesses that included Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Analytics, IoT, and Interactive.

He shepherded the company's acquisition efforts in next-generation areas like AI and IoT, to name a few. KK also drove a series of enterprise-wide strategic initiatives for the company that included business and organizational design.

KK joins Collabera at a time when technology is fundamentally transforming how businesses operate and deliver value to their clients.

"There is a tectonic shift happening in the industry with technology moving from context to core for organizations and businesses. Clients are increasingly looking for partners that bring end-to-end capabilities across the entire talent value chain. I believe that the value opportunity will continue to move toward talent orchestration and connecting talent effectively to desired outcomes. This also means the introduction of innovative delivery models and a whole new level of client trust and intimacy," said KK.

"I am honored to lead Collabera during this time when the company is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity, through its global focus on just-in-time talent, services, training, and next-generation delivery platforms, complemented by its client-centric engagement model to drive deep trust and relationships," added KK.

Amid rapid technological changes, Collabera has transformed into a premier Information Technology services company that has made significant investments around talent transformation initiatives, talent acquisition platforms, and new talent delivery models to help organizations navigate these changes, adapt and accelerate outcomes.

