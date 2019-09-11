Senior living community designed to international standards
Senior living community designed to international standards

Columbia Pacific Communities launches India's first senior living community

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:47 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Columbia Pacific Communities, part of Seattle-based Columbia Pacific Group, today announced the launch of its first signature project in India.
The Columbia Pacific Communities team, with the expertise of their principals in the United States of America, brings together over 40 years of rich experience in senior housing design, development, and management.
Integrating global best practices in senior living design and management, the Virtuoso Club and Serviced Residences is a first of its kind offering in India.
The 157 apartments and public spaces are designed to international standards and offer world-class amenities and facilities such as 24x7 health-care, a club with a swimming pool, home-style food, making sure that a resident's every need is taken care of.
Columbia Pacific Communities plans to expand its presence in key metros in the next five years.
"We are pleased to announce the launch of our tenth senior living community in the country - The Virtuoso Club and Serviced Residences in Bengaluru. A lot of thought and four decades of experience in the senior living of Columbia Pacific Management has gone into making India's first senior living community designed to international standards", said Mohit Nirula, CEO, Columbia Pacific Communities.
"Residents of the Virtuoso Club and Serviced Residences, having fulfilled all their material responsibilities, will be able to leave their daily chores to us and use their time instead to embrace life, pursue passions and give back to society in more ways than ever before", he added.
"The senior population in India is expected to touch 173 million by 2026. There is an increasing need for the wholesome support system that takes care of the physical, emotional and mental wellbeing of seniors. With our deep expertise in developing senior housing across China, Canada, and the USA, we are confident of shaping the category in India", said Carsten Balanich, Lead - International Senior Housing Funds.
Columbia Pacific Communities has associated with veteran actor Zeenat Aman, for the launch of its first signature property.
With 40 years of rich global expertise in senior living, the company aims to re-imagine senior living and senior care in India.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:58 IST

Magicbricks is India's first real estate portal to become a Super-brand

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Magicbricks, India's No1 property site has become India's first real estate portals to be accorded the Super-brand status after being validated by consumers and the industry in the most recent survey by the Super-brands organisation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:23 IST

IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint report growing aspiration among...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) and TalentSprint released an analysis report on the aspiration factor for FinTech expertise among professionals. The report is based on data collected from 1500+ professionals

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:19 IST

Adani Power's unit allowed compensation by Maharashtra...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Adani Power said on Wednesday its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd (APML) has been allowed compensation on account of non-availability of coal from Lohara coal block by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:49 IST

Seller app 'Coverdrive' by Coverfox shows 300% growth in one year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Online insurance broker Coverfox, today announced the breakthrough success of its seller platform, 'Coverdrive' that is digitising and easing the process of insurance purchase for the end-users as well as agents across India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:46 IST

Fanzart strengthens international presence, explores SAARC...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fanzart - India's first luxury fan brand is now the most sought after designer fan brand amongst HNI's and UHNIs, along with architects, interior designers, and builders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:40 IST

How Rummy Passion's self-regulatory feature helps its players

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In the Indian market which has quickly become cluttered with numerous brands, it is now crucial for producers to conduct stringent quality checks to keep their sanctity intact. The same idea extends for online rummy companies too. One of

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:07 IST

Sanofi India approves slump sale of Ankleshwar manufacturing...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 11 (ANI): The board of directors at biopharmaceutical major Sanofi India has approved a transaction for the slump sale and transfer of its manufacturing facility at Ankleshwar in Gujarat to Zentiva for a consideration of Rs 261.7 crore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:33 IST

L&T Oman bags contract to build Hotel Mandarin Oriental by Eagle Hills

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 11 (ANI): The buildings and factories business of L&T Oman has been awarded the main works contract of Hotel Mandarin Oriental by Muscat-based Eagle Hills.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:05 IST

Huawei unveils world's first flagship 5G SoC that will power...

Berlin [Germany] September 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG), delivered a keynote speech titled "Rethink Evolution" at the IFA and unveiled the latest flagship Kirin 990 series: Kirin 990 and its 5G version.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:00 IST

Indiabulls Real Estate divests remaining commercial assets to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Indiabulls Real Estate has signed a term sheet agreement with Blackstone Group Inc to offload its remaining 50 per cent stake for about Rs 4,420 crore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:53 IST

Amit Sharma created history: Got 6 world records in IT

New Delhi [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amit Sharma, a Delhi resident, and owner of Cheapflightsall.com created history by making world's biggest static website - Cheapflightsall.com and has registered his name in six different records: Limca Book of Records 2019, International Book of Records 2018,

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:51 IST

deAsra presents Entrepreneur Excellence Awards 2019 and...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): deAsra Foundation, a not for profit organization, is on a mission to provide a support ecosystem for small businesses to start and grow.

Read More
iocl