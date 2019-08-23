Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

Combat travel risks with Daily Commute Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 13:22 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India witnesses close to five lakh road accidents every year. In 2017, around 25 per cent of the total number of road accidents reportedly occurred during work-related commute.
Travelling via crowded metro trains, local trains, or buses involves a high degree of risk. The same applies to travelling by cars or two-wheelers as you need to navigate your way through the busy streets in India. Even if you take the required precautions while travelling or adopt safe-driving practices, you cannot completely rule out the possibility of accidents or mishaps.
To provide you a safety net in case of an unfortunate accident Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv is offering the Daily Commute Insurance that provides coverage of up to Rs 3 lakh at a premium of just Rs 549.
With adequate financial coverage, the policy enables you to meet your treatment costs in case you meet with an accident. To further understand its benefits, take a closer look at the features of this insurance cover:
Get coverage for hospitalisation due to accidents: An accident during your commute requires immediate attention to limit the severity of injuries and accelerate the recovery process. Whether you require specialised surgery or hospitalisation, your medical bill can escalate very quickly. Having ample support is vital to getting the right treatment and avoiding any complications. With Daily Commute Insurance, you can avail coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh in case of accidental hospitalisation.
Avail outpatient treatment: Not all injuries require hospitalisation. However, one may still sustain injuries that need medical attention. For OPD treatment needs, the policy offers coverage of up to Rs 5,000.
Compensation in case of death: In case of death of the policyholder due to an accident during their commute, a compensation of Rs 3 lakh can be availed by the nominees.
Individuals between the age of 18 years and 70 years can apply for the Daily Commute Insurance Policy. To apply, all you have to do is log on to the Bajaj Finserv website, fill up an online application form, and pay the premium via bank transfer, UPI, mobile wallet, or debit/credit card.
To register a claim with your insurer, you can simply raise a request via phone or email.
Apart from Daily Commute Insurance, Bajaj Finserv also offers a range of Pocket Insurance products that are designed to cover you and your belongings against a variety of risks. You can check out the products like Trek Cover, Pilgrimage Cover, Mumbai Local Train Cover, Monsoon Cover, and many others. Starting at just Rs 79, you can choose from several Pocket Insurance products under categories like Health, Travel, Assistance, and Lifestyle.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 14:11 IST

INSA releases Joint Industry Guidance on supply, use of 0.50 per...

Mumbai/New Delhi [India] August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian National Shipowners' Association (INSA) along with a number of shipping, refining, fuel supply, and standards organisations have worked together to produce Joint Industry Guidance on the supply and use of 0.50 per cent - sulphur

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 13:56 IST

DBS named 'World's Best Bank' by Euromoney magazine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In a feat unmatched by other banks globally, DBS has become the first bank to concurrently hold three global best bank awards. This was achieved after DBS was named "World's Best Bank" by leading global financial publication Euromoney in

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 13:48 IST

E-commerce giant Amazon acquires minority stake in Biyani's...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail has said that e-commerce giant Amazon will pick up 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons Ltd.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 13:37 IST

SBI customers to continue getting 3 pc interest rate in SB...

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): To protect the interests of saving bank depositors, State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to not reduce interest rate further and hold it at the existing level of 3 per cent for customers with balances above Rs 1 lakh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 12:33 IST

Dabur India arm acquires management control of Excel Investments in UAE

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Dabur India's international arm has acquired management control of Excel Investments in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 11:30 IST

Infosys and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign announce...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Digital services and consulting major Infosys has announced a strategic partnership with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) to develop new technologies and systems in precision medicine.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 10:54 IST

Rupee at 72 per dollar hits lowest level since December

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Indian rupee opened lower by 10 paise at 71.91 per US dollar on Friday as compared to its previous close of 71.81 against the greenback.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 10:32 IST

Equity gauges in negative zone amid weak sentiment, Yes Bank gains 7 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices touched a five-month low during early hours on Friday amid sagging investor sentiment.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 09:46 IST

Mafatlal Industries Ltd launches Mohinee range for women

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mafatlal Industries Ltd. (MIL) has launched 'Mohinee' women's wear fabrics. Mohinee will be focused to complete the wardrobe of a lady with all kinds of her fashion requirements.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 09:44 IST

BTI Payments receives Rs 1500 million of equity funding to...

New Delhi [India] August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BTI Payments Private Ltd, a joint venture between the Banktech Group and funds managed by ICICI Venture, on Thursday announced a fresh round of capital infusion of Rs 1,500 million. This round of funding is driven by the existing promoter the Bankt

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:00 IST

ANA celebrates 30th anniversary of flights between Japan and Thailand

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 22 (ANI): With the increasing number of low-cost airlines around the world, Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) is attracting attention as it continues to improve its services.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:33 IST

Law enforcement agencies need to be trained to counter cyber...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday flagged the need for hands-on training of law enforcement agencies and a coherent global strategy to counter the alarming rise in cyber-crimes globally.

Read More
iocl