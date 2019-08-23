Combat travel risks with Daily Commute Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India witnesses close to five lakh road accidents every year. In 2017, around 25 per cent of the total number of road accidents reportedly occurred during work-related commute.

Travelling via crowded metro trains, local trains, or buses involves a high degree of risk. The same applies to travelling by cars or two-wheelers as you need to navigate your way through the busy streets in India. Even if you take the required precautions while travelling or adopt safe-driving practices, you cannot completely rule out the possibility of accidents or mishaps.

To provide you a safety net in case of an unfortunate accident Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv is offering the Daily Commute Insurance that provides coverage of up to Rs 3 lakh at a premium of just Rs 549.

With adequate financial coverage, the policy enables you to meet your treatment costs in case you meet with an accident. To further understand its benefits, take a closer look at the features of this insurance cover:

Get coverage for hospitalisation due to accidents: An accident during your commute requires immediate attention to limit the severity of injuries and accelerate the recovery process. Whether you require specialised surgery or hospitalisation, your medical bill can escalate very quickly. Having ample support is vital to getting the right treatment and avoiding any complications. With Daily Commute Insurance, you can avail coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh in case of accidental hospitalisation.

Avail outpatient treatment: Not all injuries require hospitalisation. However, one may still sustain injuries that need medical attention. For OPD treatment needs, the policy offers coverage of up to Rs 5,000.

Compensation in case of death: In case of death of the policyholder due to an accident during their commute, a compensation of Rs 3 lakh can be availed by the nominees.

Individuals between the age of 18 years and 70 years can apply for the Daily Commute Insurance Policy. To apply, all you have to do is log on to the Bajaj Finserv website, fill up an online application form, and pay the premium via bank transfer, UPI, mobile wallet, or debit/credit card.

To register a claim with your insurer, you can simply raise a request via phone or email.

Apart from Daily Commute Insurance, Bajaj Finserv also offers a range of Pocket Insurance products that are designed to cover you and your belongings against a variety of risks. You can check out the products like Trek Cover, Pilgrimage Cover, Mumbai Local Train Cover, Monsoon Cover, and many others. Starting at just Rs 79, you can choose from several Pocket Insurance products under categories like Health, Travel, Assistance, and Lifestyle.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)