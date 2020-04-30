Comedy queen Bharti Singh comes up with series of challenges on VMate to keep all engaged during lockdown

New Delhi [India] April 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's popular stand-up comedian and television personality Bharti Singh, who recently joined trending short video app VMate, has now come up with a series of interesting and hilarious challenges to spread fun and humour at a time when there's gloom all around.

The challenges are a part of #GharBaitheBanoLakhpati campaign, launched by VMate along with Bharti. It offers users the opportunity to earn reward up to Rs 3 crore by creating videos on the app.

To initiate the same, Bharti shared videos performing the challenges herself on her official VMate profile. Through her videos, Bharti encouraged others on the app to come forward and perform the challenges. The star comedian will choose the best videos and the creators would be rewarded with exciting prizes.

In one of the videos, Bharti can be seen playing the corona game, which was launched by VMate earlier in April. It is inspired by the evergreen Super Mario game, wherein flowers and mushrooms have been replaced with masks and sanitizers while the 'Mario' has been replaced with a tweaked version of the VMate mascot, Vivi. Holding an anti-corona flag, Vivi has been converted into an anti-corona mascot.

The other interesting challenge that Bharti performed was one using the water reflection sticker wherein the camera is at a position that coincides with edge of a surface, depicting that the room is full of water.

When Bharti entered her hand inside the virtual water, she collected currencies, thereby suggesting that taking up the challenge could yield rewards for the users. While performing the challenge, users can use random stuff such as shoes, fish etc.

Bharti will evaluate videos shared by users as part of the campaign and as a judge, pick the best ones to be rewarded. She will send out as much as Rs 40 lakh to select creators over a period of four days, from April 30 to May 3. Each user can earn as much as Rs 5 lakh through the campaign.

"Our previous #21DaysChallenge saw an overwhelming response and now with Bharti coming up with these new challenges, the fun dose is certain to be doubled," said Nisha Pokhriyal, VMate Associate Director.

"With the lockdown in place, people have been struggling to spend their time creatively at homes. Through VMate, I am making an attempt to help them kill their boredom with some fun-filled games," said Bharti.

Previously at the onset of the lockdown,VMate had come up with a #21DaysChallenge wherein users were asked to perform one unique challenge each day.

While the best videos were showcased on a dedicated H5 in-app page, the creators were also awarded for completing the challenges successfully.

The concept was to keep the users busy while staying at homes and make the most of the ample free time at their disposal.

VMate has taken several measures to help people in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown.

Ensuring that VMate users got authentic and relevant information, the app onboarded doctors and simultaneously launched a profile titled 'Myth Buster', which furnished WHO-sourced data in animated and interactive format.

