Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Coming year will pose several challenges on fiscal front: Economic Survey

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 14:39 IST

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The pre-Budget Economic Survey for 2018-19 says that the coming year will pose several challenges on the fiscal front with apprehensions of slowing of growth, which will have implications for reveneu collections.
In the Outlook in the chapter on Fiscal Developments, the survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Thursday, said secondly, the financial year 2018-19 has ended with shortfall in GST collections.
"Therefore, revenue buoyancy of GST will be key to improved resource position of both Central and State Governments." it said.
Thirdly, the survey points out that resources for now expanded Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sanman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and Ayushman Bharat, as well as new initiatives of the new Government, will have to be found without compromising the fiscal deficit target as per the revised glide path.
Fourthly, the US sanctions on oil import from Iran is likely to have impact on oil prices and thereby on the petroleum subsidy, apart from implications for current account balances.
Finally, the survey said the Fifteenth Finance Commission will submit its report for the next five years beginning April, 2020. Its recommendation, especiallty on tax devolution, will have implications for Cemtral Government finances, it said.
On tax revenue, the survey said Directo Taxes have grown by 13.4 per cent owing to improved performance of corporate tax. However, indirect taxes have fallen short orf budget estimates by about 16 per cent. This is largely owing to the shortfall in GST revenues. The GST collections are yet to stabilise and several changes have been carried out following decisons of the GST Council during the course of the year.
These changes, among other things, relate to rate rationalisation for goods and services. changes in the threshold limits and exemptions granted.
Though there has been improvement in tax to GDP ratio over the last six years, Gross Tax Revenue (GTR) as a proportion of GDP has declined by 0.3 percentage points in 1018-19 provisional actuals over 2017-18.
Indirect taxes have fallen by 0.4 percentage points of GDP primarily due to to shortfall in GST collections.
This has been partly offset by 0.1 per cent points increase in direct taxes. Trends in major taxes in relation to GDP show that receipts from corporate tax have considerably improved in 2018-19 provisional actuals.
"Better tax administration, widening of TDS carried over the years, anti-tax evasion meas8ures and increase in effective tax payers base have contributed to direct tax buoyancy. Widenbing of tax base due to increae in the number of indirect tax fo;ters om tje GST regime has also led to improved tazx buyoancy.
"Going forward, sustaining imporovement in tax collection will depend o the revenue buoyancy of GST," the survey said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget today

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday present the first budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:09 IST

Chai Chun Tea shares expansion plans, poised to be market leader

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India] July 04(ANI/NewsVoir): Founded by tea connoisseur and iconic tea industrialist Rajeev Baid, Chai Chun - the first organized segregated tea boutique is on its way to expanding its retail footprint across India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:33 IST

Passenger demand stays solid but the trend has slowed: IATA

Geneva [Switzerland], July 4 (ANI): Global passenger traffic results for May shows that demand measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) rose 4.5 per cent compared to the same month in 2018, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:09 IST

HostBooks GST compliance software launches single-click return...

New Delhi [India] July 04 (ANI): The All-in-one automated software HostBooks announces the inclusion of a GSTR-9 product for GSTR-9 filing.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:40 IST

Expenditure on Social Services increased by Rs 6.26 lakh crore...

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The expenditure on social services increased from Rs 7.68 lakh crores in 2014-15 to Rs 13.94 lakh crore in 2018-19, as per the Economic Survey 2018-19 tabled by the government in the Parliament on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:12 IST

Equity gauges close higher ahead of Union Budget for FY 20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Indian equities closed marginally high on Thursday, a day before the presentation of Union Budget for 2019-20 that investors hoped will announce measures to reverse the slowdown in the economy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:07 IST

Bahrain and UK first in the world to pilot new Artificial...

Dalian [China] July 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bahrain has announced it will pilot new guidelines for the procurement of Artificial Intelligence in the public sector, produced by the World Economic Forum (WEF) Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:05 IST

Research points to employment and eco-friendly potential of Eucalyptus

New Delhi [India] July 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Every year around 1.5 lakh hectares of clonal eucalyptus plantation is raised in agroforestry in India, creating employment of around 70 million man-days in rural areas, states a new research study undertaken by OUTREACH, a Bengaluru based social NGO involved

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:04 IST

PokerBaazi.Com introduces 5-Card Pot Limit Omaha on its platform

New Delhi [India] July 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): PokerBaazi.com, India's most trusted online gaming website announces the launch of 5 card Pot Limit Omaha (PLO), a new variant of the Poker Game, further strengthening its position as a leader in the world of Poker.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 16:55 IST

India's SDG index scores ranges between 42 and 69: Economic Survey

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Economic Survey 2018-19 tabled in the Parliament on Thursday said India's Sustainable Development Goal Index score ranges between 42 and 69 for its various states and Union Territories.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 16:31 IST

Economic Survey reflects resolve to maintain fiscal stability...

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Economic Survey 2018-19 reflects the Central government's resolve to maintain fiscal stability with a focus on growth, said NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 15:50 IST

Restoring the beauty of handmade art online - BookMyPainting.in

New Delhi [India] July 04 (ANI): With the emergence of online galleries in recent years, artists now have alternative avenues to show and sell their work. The internet offers visual art market great potential for growth and changes uplifting the entire artist society who were always turned away by est

Read More
iocl