Commerce Minister exhorts export promotion councils to maintain momentum in export growth

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday reviewed sectoral progress in exports with export promotion councils and industry bodies in New Delhi today.

The Minister exhorted the export promotion bodies to give an active push to exports and maintain the momentum of healthy growth recorded in the previous year.

Goyal asked the various sectoral leaders to utilise the disruptions in the global trade in their favour by occupying the space yielded by some countries. He asked Indian industry to support each other to create synergies and promote growth in a spirit of nationalism.



He told industry to strive to retain export markets even if they are to make temporary changes in their pricing structure to accommodate short-term challenges. He encouraged exporters to explore unique products with good export potential such as castor and instructed officials of the ministry to act proactively to promote these products.

The Commerce Minister also asked officials to analyse export data on the basis of sectors, commodities and markets to find out areas of opportunity for Indian exports. The Minister called for open channels of communication between export promotion bodies and industry bodies with the government so that issues being faced may be flagged and resolved at the earliest.

Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh; Commerce Secretary Sunil Bartwal; representatives of the Export Promotion Councils, Industry Associations and senior officials from department of commerce, department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) and other departments were present at the review meeting.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Bartwal gave the opening remarks at the review meeting and elaborated upon the various steps taken by the ministry to push exports. Director General of Foreign Trade Santosh Sarangi made a presentation on latest export trends and prospects. (ANI)

