Commodities platform Tradologie to begin operations in Egypt, Turkey

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:41 IST

TO THE NEW ranked amongst top 25 'India's Best Workplaces in IT...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): TO THE NEW has been recognized among 'India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2019 and has been ranked amongst the Top 25 based on a rigorous assessment conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute.