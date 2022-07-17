Companies can now give electronic product details through QR code

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): In a bid to further boost the country's ranking in ease of doing business and reducing the compliance burden for the electronic industries, the government has amended laws that allow the industry to declare the product information in the digital form through the QR Code.

The Department of Consumer Affairs vide the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities), (Second Amendment) Rules 2022 has allowed electronic products to declare certain mandatory declarations through the QR Code for a period of one year, if not declared in the package itself, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement on Saturday.

This amendment will allow the industry to declare the elaborated information in digital form through the QR Code.



It will allow important declarations to be declared effectively on the label in the package while the other descriptive information can be conveyed to the Consumer through the QR Code.

The Department to enable greater use of technology in this digital era to declare the mandatory declaration through the QR Code which can be scanned to view the declarations like address of the manufacturer or packer or importer, the common or generic name of the commodity, the size and dimension of the commodity and customer care details except the telephone number and e-mail address.

Earlier, all the pre-packaged commodities including the electronic products were required to declare all the mandatory declarations as per the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities), Rules 2011 on the package. (ANI)

