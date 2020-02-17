Confirmtkt launches Free Cancellation Protection on train bookings

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Underlining its commitment to providing customers a seamless experience while booking train tickets, Confirmtkt, the Bengaluru-based online train ticket discovery and booking engine, has recently introduced Free Cancellation Protection on its platform.

With this, Confirmtkt becomes the first-ever platform to offer free cancellation on train bookings. On opting for this protection, users are entitled to get a full refund at the time of cancellation without any questions asked. Users opting for the 'Free Cancellation Protection' can cancel their train tickets four hours before the departure or until the chart preparation.

Tatkal passengers can also avail full refund on cancellation while the 'Free Cancellation Protection' is not applicable for current reservation booking tickets as of now. In case of partial cancellations, the full refund would be equal to the base fare of the cancelled passenger only.

"Most of us have come across the situation when we had to cancel our tickets due to unforeseen changes in the travel plan. In such cases, customers are usually required to pay hefty cancellation fees depending on how late they cancel the tickets. With the new Free Cancellation Protection, we would no longer charge any cancellation processing fee for train ticket bookings. Unlike other platforms, users can avail full refund Confirmtkt, thereby enjoying a certain level of flexibility," said Dinesh Kumar Kotha, Co-founder and CEO of Confirmtkt, while sharing his insights.

Confirmtkt uses advanced graph-based technology and utilizes multiple quotas available for travel by the Indian railways to give its users a better chance of getting a ticket even for last-minute bookings. The alternate travel options suggested by Confirmtkt would include options on the same train, options combining different trains, a combination of train and bus.

Currently, the platform serves about five million users monthly and books about 30,000 tickets per day. The platform is available in English and seven other regional languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, and Bengali.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PRNewswire)

