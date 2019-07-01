Conquer new heights with Bajaj Finserv's Business Loan for Women

Bajaj Finserv
Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): According to the Sixth Economic Census released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, out of the 58.5 million entrepreneurs in India today, only 14 per cent are women. However, at present more women are joining the ranks of business owners thanks to changing mindsets about gender roles and greater ease of starting and registering a business.
As a woman entrepreneur, if you too want to position your business at the top of the ladder, apart from a strong business plan and market strategy, you will also need handy access to funds.
You can now explore your full potential with Bajaj Finserv's unique financial offering. The Business Loan for Women is an outstanding solution that helps fuel your business' growth. Read on to know more.
Fund big and small business needs with ease
Depending on the nature of your business, your need for finance can vary. However, with the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan that charges nominal interest, you can fund all expenses without postponement or compromise. Be it financing working capital gaps, hiring talent, and taking your business online to cloud integration and purchase of relevant software, you can do it all using the hefty sanction of up to Rs 30 lakh via this loan. The best part is that this is a collateral-free loan, which allows you to keep your assets secure. Further, you can repay the loan through a convenient tenor of 12 to 60 months, so repayment is both comfortable and easy.
Tackle unpredictability without compromise
When you're looking to expand your business or finance a series of marketing efforts, determining the exact amount of funds required can be a hassle. Further, emergencies like a sudden machinery failure can come in the way of your production. If you are running a seasonal business, then the unpredictability of orders can also affect your cash flow negatively. However, you can tackle all these issues adeptly with the Flexi Loan facility offered by Bajaj Finserv.
Here, you can withdraw from your sanction in parts, as per your needs, and pay interest only on the amount you withdraw. Apart from this, you can choose to pay interest-only EMIs and repay the principal at the end of the tenor when you have received payments from your customers. This way, you will always be able to handle recurring, irregular or urgent needs with ease via EMIs that are reduced by up to 45 per cent!
Apply hassle-free and enjoy quick access to funds
Whether you are part of the service industry or manufacturing sector, your business is your focus and deserves all your time and attention. You can effortlessly hold the reins of your firm in hand when you opt for Bajaj Finserv's Business Loan for Women as it has easy eligibility criteria and requires just two documents from you to apply. What's more, you get the sanction disbursed to you within just 24 hours of your application!
Moreover, all this can be done online using a simple application form and when servicing the loan, you can keep track of every detail related to the loan via your online loan account.
Empower yourself and your enterprise with business finances via the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan for Women and invest in any activity from production to expansion. To get started, check your pre-approved offer to view a deal customised for you. Apply using it to get a hassle-free and instant approval for funds to grow your business.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

