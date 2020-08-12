Contemporary ethnicwear brand, Melange by Lifestyle, announces Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): In addition to launching its new collection, Melange by Lifestyle, India's leading ethnicwear brand, announced actor and style icon - Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador.

This collaboration further strengthens the brand ethos of 'Rethink Ethnic' and epitomizes the versatile, eclectic style of modern Indian women.

Comprising key trends, quintessential Rethink Ethnic & silhouettes, the curated collection is an absolute delight for customers. The ever-popular 'florals' has been re-imagined in new silhouettes and prints. The 'Work from Home' collection featuring the Linen range brings together fashion and utility.

Traditional paisley has been recreated into a contemporary version with an interesting mix of styles. Accents of gold prints, embellishments, and jewel tones come together to make every special occasion more elegant. Recrafting one of the oldest forms of art, the collection showcases Lucknowi Chikankari in a modern form with chic minimal embroideries and contemporary silhouettes.

"Melange by Lifestyle has always celebrated the style sensibilities of modern Indian women who are strong and self-made. Our brand ambassador Deepika Padukone captures this bold and individualistic style that Melange represents. Being one of the most recognized brands in India across marketplaces, Melange continues to push boundaries by 'rethinking' ethnicwear and all that it has to offer. I look forward to our customers being delighted by the new collection that brings forth some remarkable pieces, perfect for every occasion," said Rishi Vasudev, Executive Director, Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd, while speaking on the announcement and launch.

"Melange by Lifestyle has managed to beautifully capture the essence of the modern Indian woman. I am delighted to be announced as the brand ambassador for Melange by Lifestyle and look forward to the journey ahead!" said Deepika Padukone, Brand Ambassador, Melange by Lifestyle.

From the 'Work from Home' range to elegant occasion wear, customers can now step into the spotlight and give their wardrobe a stylish makeover with the new Melange by Lifestyle collection, with Kurtas starting from Rs 599 onward: https://j.mp/3fFKTGN The collection is available in over 400 stores along with leading online portals and market places in India, including exclusive Melange by Lifestyle stores and lifestylestores.com; where customers can shop from the convenience of their home.

