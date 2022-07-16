Contract issued for manufacturing of simulator for high speed rail workforce

New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI): National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has issued a contract to Mitsubishi Precision Company, Limited, Japan for the design, manufacturing, supply, and commissioning of training simulators of a high-speed train, popularly known as Bullet Train.

The simulators will be used for training purposes in the HSR Training Institute of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) in Vadodara. A sample track is already being installed for the training purpose.

According to an official statement by the NHSRCL, the training simulators will help the drivers, conductors, instructors, and train or rolling stock maintenance staff to understand the driving theory of high-speed rail (HSR).





"It shall be possible to conduct training for a single driver, single conductor as well as collective training of driver, conductor, and despatcher together," the statement said.

The package is awarded to the Mitsubishi Precision Company at a cost of Rs 201.21 crores. The time period for the supply of the simulator would be 28 months from the commencement of the contract.

The first phase of the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, a 50-km stretch between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat, is expected to be operational in 2026. (ANI)

