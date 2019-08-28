Contribute to India's national interests, Shaurya Doval's appeal to diaspora

New Delhi [India] August 28 (ANI): Shaurya Doval, head of the prominent Indian think tank India Foundation, recently visited Australia as part of his efforts to gauge the sentiments of the global Indian Diaspora and disseminate information about the successful programs of Modi government.

Shaurya's outreach efforts such as his Australian visit have been termed as Track 1.5 Diplomacy and he works in tandem with other BJP star politician Ram Madhav to promote interests of BJP among 70 million Indian Diasporas living in multiple countries.

Shaurya Doval also happens to be the son of Indian National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, whose doctrine of defensive-offense against Pakistan is being seen as the key driver of Indian policy in resolving cross border terrorism and the recent reorganisation changes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shaurya Doval interacted with a group of Indian community members recently in Sydney and made a pitch for the success of the Modi government and how this is transforming India into a global player. This event was organized by Dr Jagvinder Singh Virk, Chairman of India Australia Strategic Alliance, and Director of Australia Operations - SRAM & MRAM Group and Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM & MRAM Group, who have been managing alliances and facilitating trade connections with India and the businesses.

An alumnus of London Business School and a private-equity professional, Shaurya regaled the audience with his sharp insights, comparisons with the previous governments and his knowledge of key global trade data, often drawing huge applause from the audience.

Shaurya was recently provided with the top 'Z' category level VIP security by the Indian government in view of the potential threats to him and his father, which means he is usually guarded by scores of commandoes.

With no visible security during his Sydney visit, the function provided an opportunity for a very close and an insightful session. "When India stands behind you, the collective power of 1.3 billion people stands behind you. If there is a threat emanating to any Indian across any border, we will make all efforts to neutralise these threats. This is the new India and India will become a very strong world power. In the next 20 years, the world's security will depend on three countries - the US, China and India and they will collectively decide the world order", he told to the members of Indian Diaspora.

He explained the working style of India Foundation and discussed many policies of the Government of India and made an appeal to everyone to contribute to Indian national interest and play a role in defining New India.

"It took 60 years till the year 2007 for India to become one trillion-dollar economy. From 2007 to 2014, India doubled its GDP to two trillion dollars; from 2014 to the end of 2019 India will become a three trillion- dollar economy. From 2019 to 2022 India will be a five trillion-dollar economy. India is adding USD 300 billion every year to its economy which is equivalent of generating the entire economy of Pakistan every year", he added.

"Maharashtra will become one trillion-dollar economy before India becomes a five trillion-dollar economy and there is a tsunami of opportunity in India. Indian now has the architecture to sustain this economy. When India had a per capita income of USD 2000, India dreamt of landing Chandrayan mission on the moon", he said to the delight of the audience.

"In the next 20 years India will solve its energy problem and will not need to depend on any other nation for its energy requirements", said Shaurya while highlighting the Solar Initiative announced by Indian Prime Minister.

"The steadfast principle of empowering the ordinary people with the mindset of serving the people is a defining contribution of Modi government and Indians will never ever live with the old kind of corrupt self-serving politicians. Thus, Modi Thought will live beyond the Modi Government", he said while explaining the Modi philosophy.

Some of the members from the Sikh community members also requested quick punishment for those involved in the 1984 Delhi riots against the Sikh community. Shaurya also discussed the recent policy developments in Kashmir and how these would impact the long term geopolitics of the region. He invited the community to expand their business and build deeper ties with India. "In tomorrow's India, what you do and what you contribute will be more important than who you know", he added.

Shaurya also took questions from the audiences and happily posed with everyone, enough to load their Facebook profiles and make a bold statement to their friend list. Almost everyone in this meeting was in awe of the work done by his father (also called as Indian James Bond) with each person requesting him to pass on their admiration to senior Doval.

The event has been an eye-opener for the entire Indian Diaspora in various countries including Australia and companies like SRAM & MRAM Group whose hearts are still close to their roots in India have taken it upon themselves to walk hand in hand with the Indian Government who are doing their best to bolster ties between various nations in their agendas for development.

This story is provided by the National Mindset. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

