Convenient Homes are the flavor of the season in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The year 2021 being robust saw numerous trends in the Mumbai realty market with the latest being 'Convenient Realty'.

Home buyers are especially looking at 'Convenient Homes', which are fast becoming a preferred choice among the working-class segment as well. Reason, these homes are tailor-made for working individuals and families and are equipped with all the basic amenities.

Mumbai's western and central suburbs along with the MMR region are the new realty hotspots for these convenient homes. All these locations have become the buyer's paradise to pick and choose the property of choice be it convenience of type of property, budget, location, and the developer.

Developers in Mumbai especially the MMR region to cater to the increased demand for convenient homes are offering multiple home options in this segment ranging from carpet areas 350 square feet. to 550 square feet plus for 1 and 2 BHK respectively.



Speaking on this fast-growing trend, Manju Yagnik, Vice-Chairperson of Nahar Group & Sr. Vice President, Naredco, West said, "With WFH becoming the way of life and consumers looking at stepping out only for essential activities, Convenient Homes are seeing huge demand in Chandivali-Andheri-Powai belt. These homes not only offer space but also excellent connectivity and social infrastructures such as prominent educational institutes, hospitals, banks, health care centers, restaurants, shopping plazas, and abundance of green spaces."

Sharing details about the new launch from Nahar Group, Yagnik further added, "Chandivali's rapid urbanization has seen this micro-market to emerge not only a favourite housing location but also a buzzing commercial hotspot due to increasing connectivity to other parts of Mumbai with existing and new Metro Line and roads respectively. Taking all these factors into consideration, our new project would present itself as a golden opportunity for customers to buy their homes in this micro-market in the sub-Rs 1-2.5 crore bracket. At this price range, the project not only offers its own set of modern amenities but also comes with the existing infrastructure of Nahar's Amrit Shakti, thereby ensuring the safety and security of all its residents. We have always been trendsetters when it comes to living, and our new product line of convenient homes speaks of a value proposition with lifestyle living."

Over the years, Chandivali has rapidly developed as one of the most sought-after localities from a residential point of view. With easy connectivity to Eastern & Western Express Highways and supported ably by the Metro Line, Chandivali and its neighbouring suburbs have developed into commercial hubs.

With the upcoming infrastructure developmental projects like the coastal road project, Navi Mumbai Airport has made central Mumbai an important investment hotspot. Buyers from far-off suburbs like Navi Mumbai, Thane, Vasai -Virar belt, Mira Road, etc. are looking at opportunities to migrate to this central suburb. Mumbai's real estate market is witnessing a good upswing with increased demand from the end-users, the reason being developer offers, massive cuts in interest rates, and reduced stamp duty.

