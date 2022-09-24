Convergence, capacity building vital policy areas concerning agriculture: official

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Convergence and capacity building are vital policy areas concerning agriculture in India, Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said on Saturday.

Speaking at an event to release FICCI compendium on "enhancing farmers' income", Ahuja said contextual and correct information to anybody associated with agriculture has the potential to unlock a lot of value.

In this regard, Ahuja alluded to the Digital Agriculture Mission, which essentially tries to digitalise the farmer in terms of identity, linking up the farmers' land and geo-referencing it, and crops grown.

"These are some of the basic things we are trying to put in the agristack," he said. "We have made some headway; hopefully, next year, we should show substantial results," he added.

Ahuja said, "I'm seeing the benefits information contextualised to the various partners in the agricultural ecosystem can bring".



On the occasion, Samuel Praveen Kumar, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, spoke on backstopping agriculture startups that are coming up with innovative technologies and solutions to enhance farm incomes.

In this regard, Kumar alluded to the three C's-- convergence, capacity building, and collectives like (FPOs and cooperatives) as the vital elements.

Elaborating on convergence, Kumar said, "if the government can package the schemes in such a manner that you give more benefits, in a unified manner to the businesses or startups, I think they will be able to sustain their business."

Similarly, on capacity building, he noted, "when we talk about capacity building for farmers or extension workers, it's not like that. It is for everybody in the ecosystem." Mr Kumar also alluded to developing climate-resistant crops, reducing carbon footprints using technology, and developing infrastructure.

Elaborating on the compendium, TR Kesavan, Chairman, FICCI National Agriculture Committee & Group President, TAFE, noted the need to document the best practices and give them to people so that "people can touch, feel, do and understand the practices." He added, "small and marginal farmers are going to be one of the greatest strengths of the country. Some of the case studies in the compendium tell how they are changing."

The FICCI compendium of guidelines presents select case studies, and successful projects and interventions rolled out by various organisations in achieving higher crop connectivity, resource use efficiency, cropping intensity and diversification towards high-value agriculture. (ANI)

