Core industries' output grows by 18.1 percent in May; cement, coal lead

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): India's eight core industries, which include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity, grew 18.1 per cent year-on-year in May, the government data showed.

The production of cement, coal, fertilizers and electricity industries recorded high growth in May 2022 over the corresponding period of last year.

Coal industries grew by 25.1 per cent and fertilizer industries were up by 22.8 per cent. While the cement industries zoomed by 26.3 per cent, whereas the electricity sector increased by 22 per cent.



Coal production increased by 25.1 per cent in May, as its cumulative index increased by 26.9 per cent during April to May, 2022-23 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude oil production increased by 4.6 per cent in May. Its cumulative index increased by 1.8 per cent during April to May over the corresponding period of previous year.

Further, natural Gas production increased by 7.0 per cent in May. Its cumulative index increased by 6.7 per cent during April to May over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum refinery production increased by 16.7 per cent in May. Its cumulative index increased by 12.8 per cent during April to May over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers, steel, cement, and electricity production increased 22.8 per cent, 15.0 per cent, 26.3 per cent, and 22.0 per cent, respectively in May. (ANI)

